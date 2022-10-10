Zoner Photo Studio X autumn 2022 update October 10, 2022

Zoner Photo Studio X (ZPS X) has delivered its autumn update with a strong focus on workflow improvements, workspace enhancements and extended Raw file support

Zoner Photo Studio X is already well-known for being incredibly easy to use with a seamless workflow, despite being a powerful alternative to Lightroom and Photoshop. This fully featured software includes everything you need to make your images look their best including Cataloguing, Raw processing, Layer support, Presets, retouching tools, video editing and much more.

The Autumn 2022 update is now available and brings with it a host of improvements that make the ZPS X workflow even more intuitive regardless of how a user approaches photo editing. What’s more, this easy-to-use software is even more intuitive than ever before, making it the perfect editing option for beginners and advanced photographers alike. To discover more about what ZPS X has to offer, check out our Zoner Photo Studio X review.

New native raw file support

Raw file support has been hugely extended with most full-frame mirrorless models and other popular cameras compatible with ZPS X. There’s currently support for over 50 camera models, and this list will continue to grow in the future.

New DCP profiles are custom calibrated to cameras supported by the software to provide precise and accurate colour reproduction; what you see on-screen is a true-to-life representation of your subjects. Plus, when working with images taken with different supported cameras, you won’t need to colour match your files.

Full View – more room for your photos

The Full View provides more space for editing with a full-screen view for single and multiple images with no distractions. In this mode, all panels and controls can be accessed by moving the mouse pointer to the edges of the screen, and you can quickly enter Full View by holding Shift+Enter on the keyboard and exit by pressing Esc.

Metadata Tokens

Metadata Tokens are a new feature that allows you to edit image metadata much more intuitively than traditional methods.

This includes the ability to adjust the information shown alongside thumbnails so you can select the exact information that your want to see within ZPS X.

Customise your folders

The appearance of folders can be customised within ZPS X, including subfolders, so that the order is set to your preference without changing the order of images or subfolders within.

Settings can be applied globally to all folders, or custom settings can be applied to individual folders so you can choose how different folders appear on the film strip, depending on how you work with them.

Browser in the Develop module

The Browser and thumbnails are now available in the Develop module, which helps you to quickly and easily switch between images without thumbnails taking up the workspace, or having to move back to the Manager module. Simply double click on the image when in the Develop module which will open the Browser, then double click on the desired image and this will be opened in the Develop module.

Zonerama

Zonerama allows you to share albums with other people to work collaboratively. Passwords can be set to secure folders, and invited users can add images to the albums. Plus, once videos are shared using Zonerama, you can now enjoy support for videos up to 4K in the AV1 coding format.

