Zhiyun introduces SMOOTH-Q4 smartphone gimbal June 9, 2022

Zhiyun has announced its SMOOTH-Q4 gimbal which is aimed at filmmakers, live-streamers and vloggers who are shooting on smartphones.

The gimbal has a 3-axis stabiliser, which is designed for super quick-shooting capabilities and steady output.

The Zhiyun SMOOTH-Q4 has a new arm design and improved feel and grip, which help to facilitate fast unfolding and packing.

Users can quickly switch between shooting in landscape or portrait modes in a single click.

Once unfolded the SMOOTH-Q4 can extend up to 215mm via its built-in rod.

This allows videographers to shoot at various angles to open up fresh creative possibilities.

Control wheel

The SMOOTH-Q4 range offers one-handed operation with its multi-functional control wheel, which allows filmmakers to press to adjust the brightness and slide to adjust the focal length.

SmartShooting functionality continues via the updated, dedicated ZY CAMI App, which includes with a new SMART Templates BTS (Behind the Scenes) feature.

This BTS functionality allows users to film using their selected template, which imitates the BTS camera movement.

Users can select the desired modes within the ZY CAMI App and the SMOOTH Q4 will automatically guide videographers.

The Zhiyun SMOOTH-Q4 will also come in a COMBO that sports a double-sided powerful magnetic fill light at 5500K.

It has four levels of adjustable brightness, meaning videographers can create the right atmosphere for cinematic storytelling, even when shooting in the dark.

Zhiyun SMOOTH-Q4 – key features

Size: 181.7×107.7×56.3mm

Weight: 370g

Foldable and extendable 3-axis stabiliser

Shooting modes: Pan Follow, Follow, Lock, POV, Vortex, Go and more

Magnetic Fill-Light with 520 lumens output, 360° all-around lighting

One-click switch between vertical and horizontal shooting

Native camera (ZY CAMI)

Intelligent follow, gesture recognition (ZY CAMI)

Time-lapse photography, panoramic photography, Dolly Zoom (ZY CAMI)

Pricing & availability

The Zhiyun SMOOTH-Q4 will be available from mid-June at the Zhiyun dealers in Great Britain and Ireland.

The SRP (including VAT) for the Smooth Q4 is £119 and £149 for the Smooth Q4 Combo.

To find out more go to Zhiyun SMOOTH-Q4.

