Zeiss announces Batis 40mm F2

'Perfect normal' autofocus prime designed for full-frame mirrorless Sony cameras.

Zeiss has announced the latest member of its Batis family of autofocus lenses for Sony full-frame mirrorless. The Zeiss Batis Distagon T* 40mm f/2 CF provides a very natural perspective to images, with a focal length that’s approximately equal to the 43mm diagonal of a full-frame sensor.

CF stands for close-focus, with the lens offering a minimum object distance of just 24cm, giving 1/3 life size reproduction. A focus limiter switch enables either focusing over the entire range, or restricts the lens to focusing from infinity to 40cm, or across a range from 50cm to 24cm. Like all Batis lenses it features an LCD display that shows the focus distance and depth of field.

The lens features robust, weatherproof construction, accepts 67mm filters, and comes supplied with a bowl-shaped lens hood. It’s due to go on sale in November; UK pricing is still to be confirmed,

With a 40 millimeter fixed focal length, the ZEISS Batis 2/40 CF (Close Focus) is the latest addition to the product family. This standard lens in the ZEISS Batis family features a quick autofocus and an extremely short minimum focus distance. Delivery will start in November 2018. “The focal length on the ZEISS Batis 2/40 CF makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, something customers have been eagerly awaiting. The lens bridges the current gap between the ZEISS Batis 2/25 and the ZEISS Batis 1.8/85,” says Dr. Michael Pollmann, Category Manager for Imaging at ZEISS.

The ZEISS Batis family was developed specifically for mirrorless full-frame cameras from Sony (Alpha 7 and Alpha 9 series). The lenses are compatible with all E-mount cameras and cover a total of five focal lengths ranging from 18 to 135 millimeters. Together with these cameras, the ZEISS Batis 2/40 CF ensures a lightweight, easy-to-use, high-performance system that delivers outstanding image quality, a minimum shooting distance of 24 centimeters for close-up shots and a magnification ratio of 1.3.3. “With the launch of the ZEISS Batis 2/40 CF, we now offer a focal length that falls between the standard 35 and 50 millimeter lenses people love to use. We have made the entire ZEISS Batis lens family even more attractive by offering the complete range of focal lengths,” says Pollmann.

The most versatile lens in the ZEISS Batis family

The ZEISS Batis 2/40 CF is able to tackle various photography challenges thanks to its special 40-millimeter focal length. From portrait and street photography to landscape and architecture – anything is possible with this high-resolution fixed focal length. “The lens is excellent for applications requiring normal focal lengths as well as common photographic situations where a bit more of a wide angle is needed. Our customers will enjoy a truly versatile lens which, thanks to its proven ZEISS look, and an outstanding image quality, is also ideal for close-ups. If you’re traveling light and decide to opt for just one lens, then this would be it,” says Pollmann.

Thanks to its high micro contrast and initial aperture of f/2, the lens can perfectly capture individual objects. Features like floating lens design for consistently high image quality across the entire focus range, the ZEISS T* coating for fewer reflections and weather and dust sealed housing and splash protection ensure maximum image quality in almost any situation. For creative work, the innovative OLED display on the ZEISS Batis shows the distance and depth of field, ensuring a perfectly adjusted focus range.

The price of the new ZEISS Batis 2/40 CF is 1.299 € (incl. German VAT) or 1.299 US$ (excl. local taxes).