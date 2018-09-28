Yann Arthus-Bertrand is new DJI ‘Master’

Leading drone maker DJI has appointed legendary French aerial photographer and film director, Yann Arthus-Bertrand, as a DJI Master.

Yann Arthus-Bertrand used DJI drone and cinematic camera technology while shooting his new film, Woman. The DJI Inspire 2 drone with a Zenmuse X7 camera was used extensively in locations as diverse as Portugal, The Republic of the Congo and China, supported by a DJI team.

“The sensation of flying a camera while staying on the the ground is a totally new and amazing experience for me,” said Arthus-Bertrand. “We are able to shoot aerial images from a completely new perspective, and I am convinced that I will continue using drone technology for my work in the future. I wanted to be as flexible as possible when filming the environment and the women who will be the true heroes of the movie. A drone is incredibly easy to use, which facilitated our work in this complex set-up significantly.”

To mark the launch of the DJI Pro brand, DJI is launching a series of short films called “DJI Masters – The Power of Visual Storytelling,” featuring Yann Arthus-Bertrand, alongside Claudio Miranda and Rodney Charters.