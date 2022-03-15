Xiaomi 12 Pro series announced with triple 50MP camera system March 15, 2022

Xiaomi has announced the new Xiaomi 12 range, with a flagship 12 Pro smartphone, which features a triple 50MP camera system, with an ultra-wide, wide (standard), and telephoto camera system on the back.

The main 50MP wide camera features a larger than normal Sony IMX707 50MP sensor, which Xiaomi are calling “ultra-large”, and the sensor size is a 1/1.28inch sensor, with 1.22microns pixels, which doubles to 2.44microns with 4in1 fusion. All three cameras let you shoot at 50MP if you want.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Features

Triple 50MP camera system on the rear

Ultra-wide 50MP, f/2.2

Wide 50MP, f/1.9, OIS, 8K video recording, 4K HDR+ recording

Telephoto 50MP, f/1.9, 48mm equivalent

32MP front camera, f/2.45, 4in1 Super pixel

6.73inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, 20:9, WQHD+ resolution, HDR10+

120W HyperCharge charging, 4600mAh battery

There is also an “Ultra night video” feature, as well as “Ultra night photo”, and a “Portrait night mode”.

The Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28inch screen, 4500mAh battery, and features a 50MP main (f/1.88 wide-angle) camera with a smaller sensor, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera with AF and 50mm equivalent.

UK availability – The UK will launch the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in April. Full pricing and availability will be provided in the coming weeks.

From Xiaomi:Xiaomi 12 Series Redefines Flagship Category

Cutting-edge AI algorithms and Snapdragon® mobile platforms deliver cinematic experiences

London, UK, March 15th, 2022 – Xiaomi today announces the launch of the all-new flagship Xiaomi 12 Series for global markets, featuring three groundbreaking devices: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X.

Designed to empower users around the world with a cutting-edge videography studio, Xiaomi 12 Series delivers impressive advancements in Xiaomi’s AI algorithm, flagship processing power and an all-round elevated experience.

Capture cinematic shots at any time

Xiaomi 12 Series enables users to record studio-quality shots no matter the scene, be it challenging lighting conditions or moving objects. All three phones boast a pro-grade triple camera array for versatile shooting, starring a massive 50MP main wide-angle camera, with 8K recording capabilities on both Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12 Pro stands out with its state-of-the-art triple 50MP array, which features a cutting-edge Sony IMX707 ultra-large main sensor. This sensor can catch large amounts of light and empowers users with advanced imaging capabilities with faster focus speeds and increased colour accuracy. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X feature a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, along with a 5MP telemacro camera, ideal for filming from different perspectives.

Beyond impressive hardware, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 also advance Xiaomi’s proprietary AI algorithms. These innovations make it easier than ever for users to record every moment the way they want to, even in low-light or moving subjects. Xiaomi ProFocus intelligently identifies and tracks objects, preventing blurring or out-of-focus shots of moving or veiled subjects. These advancements also include eye and face auto focus capabilities. Ultra Night Video uses Xiaomi’s proprietary algorithms to record video even under extreme low-light, meaning moody, atmospheric shots are clearer than ever.

Available on all three devices, One-click AI Cinema offers numerous creative options for show-stopping video editing, such as Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video and Magic Zoom modes.

Flagship processing, unprecedented performance and power-efficiency

A flagship experience requires flagship performance. Xiaomi 12 Series features advanced Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM mobile platforms. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 boast a Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 processor – Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile platform. Built on a 4nm process, this processor also boosts GPU graphic rendering capabilities by 30% and energy efficiency by 25% when compared to the previous generation1. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12X is powered by the flagship 5G processor – Snapdragon® 870 – for smooth everyday usage. All three devices come with UFS 3.1 exceptional loading and data transfer speeds, along with LPDDR5 RAM for memory speeds up to 6,400Mbps.

For optimal product experience, Xiaomi 12 Series packs a high-performing cooling system, bolstered by a super-large vapor chamber and multiple layers of graphite to offer a leading-cooling capability.

All-around elevated entertainment experiences

Xiaomi 12 Series not only lets users capture every moment in exquisite detail, but also allows them to relive those moments via an exceptional entertainment experience.

All three devices offer vivid viewing on an AMOLED Dot Display rated A+ by DisplayMate, and with TrueColor support. For added peace of mind, the display features scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®, and supports Dolby Vision®, this industry leading imaging technology brings your content to life with vibrant colour and detail. Xiaomi 12 Series also supports HDR 10+. Xiaomi 12 Pro is SGS Eye Care Display Certified, showing care for users’ long-term visual health during longer viewing sessions.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12 Pro redefines flagship display with incredibly smooth viewing, scrolling, swiping, and sliding. The device’s highly power-efficient 6.73-inch WQHD+ display leverages AdaptiveSync Pro to intelligently adjust dynamic LTPO display between 1Hz and 120Hz based on content.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X deliver Xiaomi’s most colourful smartphone display to date, with more than 68 billion colors on 6.28-inch full-HD+ displays. Both feature 120Hz AdaptiveSync, for an impressively high-definition, vibrant, and flicker-free display that conveys every detail.

No cinematic experience is truly complete without pro-grade audio. Xiaomi 12 Series features SOUND BY Harmon Kardon, and creates an immersive audio experience powered by Dolby Atmos®, delivering spatial sound with rich detail, clarity, and realism across all your favorite entertainment. Xiaomi 12 Pro’s quad speakers – in the form of two tweeters and two woofers – deliver clear details and cover an astounding range of sound. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X both deliver balanced stereo sound ideal for immersive gaming or video.

To optimise the core user experience further, Xiaomi 12 Series incorporates MIUI 13, released globally earlier this year. The update includes faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life. New features in the upgraded experience include Xiaomi’s proprietary Liquid Storage, Atomized Memory, Focused Algorithms, and Smart Balance.

Next-generation charging

To ensure Xiaomi 12 Series delivers pro-grade cinematic and entertainment experiences all day, the devices deliver next-level charging speed and safety.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features incredibly fast 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge. With a 4,600mAh battery fully charged in just 18 minutes using Boost mode, Xiaomi 12 Pro delivers next-generation charging capabilities that keep up with user demands2.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X fit 4,500mAh batteries into compact body designs. Both devices support 67W wired turbo charging for a speedy power-up. Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 also support 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 both leverage Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, a smart charging algorithm that learns and adapts to charging habits, prolonging battery life.

Flagship capabilities packaged in an iconic design

These portable pocket-sized film studios fit comfortably in the palm of your hand thanks to Xiaomi 12 Series’ iconic user-centered design. Slimmer high-capacity batteries and a narrower ridge gap save precious space within the device. Xiaomi 12 Pro’s 6.73-inch display is encased in a sleek middle frame with sophisticated 3D curves. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X’s 6.28-inch display measures just 69.9mm in width and is accented by smooth curves for a perfect fit3. All three devices are available in Gray, Purple, and Blue.

OS updates

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will both receive 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

YouTube Premium Free of Charge

Xiaomi 12 Series customers will receive up to three months of YouTube Premium free of charge, a move to give users access to the best content ad-free and offline, where available 4. The benefits include a subscription to YouTube Music Premium where users can get unlimited, ad-free access to more than 80 million official songs plus live performances, covers, and remixes.

Global Availability