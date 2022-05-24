Cosina Voigtlander Nikon Z-mount lens duo set for release May 24, 2022

Cosina Japan has announced the Nikon Z-mount Nokton D23mm f1.2 Asph. lens is due out on 26 May 2022, with the Z-mount version of its APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical lens set to be available from June 2022.

The news comes three months after Cosina first revealed details of four Voigtlander Z-mount and X-mount prime lenses.

These were two APS-C lenses – the NOKTON D23mm F1.2 (in both Z-mount and X-mount) and a D35mm F1.2 optic – and two full-frame Z-mount lenses, the APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical and 50mm F2 Aspherical.

Cosina says it is manufacturing manual focus (MF) lenses for Z-mount that are ‘developed and manufactured under a licence agreement with Nikon.’

This means the manual focus lenses include electronic communication support, letting the camera know the focal length to automatically work with in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), as well as supporting focus confirmation, and EXIF information.

Voigtlander Z-Mount APS-C lenses

The Voigtlander NOKTON D23mm F1.2 Aspherical lens is based on the X-mount version of the lens (NOKTON 23mm F1.2), and optimised for Nikon Z-mount cameras, with the same external styling and dimensions as the Voigtlander NOKTON D35mm F1.2 Aspherical lens.

It should be noted that some Nikon Z-series cameras will need a firmware update to work correctly with these lenses.

Voigtlander NOKTON D23mm F1.2 Asph. features:

23mm, equivalent to 35mm on APS-C

10 elements in 6 groups

12 aperture blades

46mm filter thread

18cm close focus distance

240g weight

Expected release date: 26 May 2022

104,500yen inc tax, £654 at current exchange rates*

Voigtlander NOKTON D35mm F1.2 Asph. features:

35mm, equivalent to 50mm on APS-C

8 elements in 6 groups

12 aperture blades

46mm filter thread

30cm close focus distance

230g weight

Available: from April 2022

83,000yen (exc tax), £519 at current exchange rates*

Voigtlander Z-mount full-frame lenses

Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical lens features:

11 elements in 9 groups

12 aperture blades (circular at f2, f2.8, f5.6, f16)

35cm close-focus distance

52mm filter thread

67.6mm diameter, 70.4mm length

360g weight

Lens hood included

Expected release date: June 2022

132,000yen inc tax, £849 (UK price via Robert White)

Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 50mm F2 Aspherical lens features:

50mm, F2.0 Aspherical, apochromatic design

10 elements in 8 groups

12 aperture blades

52mm filter thread

45cm minimum focus distance

347g weight

Based on the Sony E-Mount version

Available: from 20 May 2022

120,000yen (exc tax), £751 at current exchange rates*

Find out more…

For more information have a look at Cosina website (Cosina.JP), via DC.Watch (35mm F2) and DC.Watch (23mm F1.2).

*Exact UK prices will be updated when we have them.

Have a look at more Z-mount lens options in our round-up of the best Z-mount lenses.

