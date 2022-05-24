Cosina Voigtlander Nikon Z-mount lens duo set for release
May 24, 2022
Cosina Japan has announced the Nikon Z-mount Nokton D23mm f1.2 Asph. lens is due out on 26 May 2022, with the Z-mount version of its APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical lens set to be available from June 2022.
The news comes three months after Cosina first revealed details of four Voigtlander Z-mount and X-mount prime lenses.
These were two APS-C lenses – the NOKTON D23mm F1.2 (in both Z-mount and X-mount) and a D35mm F1.2 optic – and two full-frame Z-mount lenses, the APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical and 50mm F2 Aspherical.
Cosina says it is manufacturing manual focus (MF) lenses for Z-mount that are ‘developed and manufactured under a licence agreement with Nikon.’
This means the manual focus lenses include electronic communication support, letting the camera know the focal length to automatically work with in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), as well as supporting focus confirmation, and EXIF information.
Voigtlander Z-Mount APS-C lenses
The Voigtlander NOKTON D23mm F1.2 Aspherical lens is based on the X-mount version of the lens (NOKTON 23mm F1.2), and optimised for Nikon Z-mount cameras, with the same external styling and dimensions as the Voigtlander NOKTON D35mm F1.2 Aspherical lens.
It should be noted that some Nikon Z-series cameras will need a firmware update to work correctly with these lenses.
Voigtlander NOKTON D23mm F1.2 Asph. features:
- 23mm, equivalent to 35mm on APS-C
- 10 elements in 6 groups
- 12 aperture blades
- 46mm filter thread
- 18cm close focus distance
- 240g weight
- Expected release date: 26 May 2022
- 104,500yen inc tax, £654 at current exchange rates*
Voigtlander NOKTON D35mm F1.2 Asph. features:
- 35mm, equivalent to 50mm on APS-C
- 8 elements in 6 groups
- 12 aperture blades
- 46mm filter thread
- 30cm close focus distance
- 230g weight
- Available: from April 2022
- 83,000yen (exc tax), £519 at current exchange rates*
Voigtlander Z-mount full-frame lenses
Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical lens features:
- 11 elements in 9 groups
- 12 aperture blades (circular at f2, f2.8, f5.6, f16)
- 35cm close-focus distance
- 52mm filter thread
- 67.6mm diameter, 70.4mm length
- 360g weight
- Lens hood included
- Expected release date: June 2022
- 132,000yen inc tax, £849 (UK price via Robert White)
Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 50mm F2 Aspherical lens features:
- 50mm, F2.0 Aspherical, apochromatic design
- 10 elements in 8 groups
- 12 aperture blades
- 52mm filter thread
- 45cm minimum focus distance
- 347g weight
- Based on the Sony E-Mount version
- Available: from 20 May 2022
- 120,000yen (exc tax), £751 at current exchange rates*
For more information have a look at Cosina website (Cosina.JP), via DC.Watch (35mm F2) and DC.Watch (23mm F1.2).
*Exact UK prices will be updated when we have them.
