Cosina Voigtlander Nikon Z-mount lens duo set for release

May 24, 2022

Cosina Japan has announced the Nikon Z-mount Nokton D23mm f1.2 Asph. lens is due out on 26 May 2022, with the Z-mount version of its APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical lens set to be available from June 2022.    

The news comes three months after Cosina first revealed details of four Voigtlander Z-mount and X-mount prime lenses.

These were two APS-C lenses – the NOKTON D23mm F1.2 (in both Z-mount and X-mount) and a D35mm F1.2 optic – and two full-frame Z-mount lenses, the APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical and 50mm F2 Aspherical.

Cosina says it is manufacturing manual focus (MF) lenses for Z-mount that are ‘developed and manufactured under a licence agreement with Nikon.’

This means the manual focus lenses include electronic communication support, letting the camera know the focal length to automatically work with in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), as well as supporting focus confirmation, and EXIF information.

Voigtlander Z-Mount APS-C lenses

The Voigtlander NOKTON D23mm F1.2 Aspherical lens is based on the X-mount version of the lens (NOKTON 23mm F1.2), and optimised for Nikon Z-mount cameras, with the same external styling and dimensions as the Voigtlander NOKTON D35mm F1.2 Aspherical lens.

It should be noted that some Nikon Z-series cameras will need a firmware update to work correctly with these lenses.

Cosina Voigtlander NOKTON D23mm F1.2 Z-Mount

Cosina Voigtlander NOKTON D23mm F1.2 Aspherical Z-Mount

Voigtlander NOKTON D23mm F1.2 Asph. features:

  • 23mm, equivalent to 35mm on APS-C
  • 10 elements in 6 groups
  • 12 aperture blades
  • 46mm filter thread
  • 18cm close focus distance
  • 240g weight
  • Expected release date: 26 May 2022
  • 104,500yen inc tax, £654 at current exchange rates*
Cosina Voigtlander D35mm NOKTON F1.2 Z-Mount

Cosina Voigtlander NOKTON D35mm F1.2 Aspherical Z-Mount lens

Voigtlander NOKTON D35mm F1.2 Asph. features:

  • 35mm, equivalent to 50mm on APS-C
  • 8 elements in 6 groups
  • 12 aperture blades
  • 46mm filter thread
  • 30cm close focus distance
  • 230g weight
  • Available: from April 2022
  • 83,000yen (exc tax), £519 at current exchange rates*

Voigtlander Z-mount full-frame lenses

Cosina Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical Z-mount lens

Cosina Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical Z-mount lens

Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 Aspherical lens features:

  • 11 elements in 9 groups
  • 12 aperture blades (circular at f2, f2.8, f5.6, f16)
  • 35cm close-focus distance
  • 52mm filter thread
  • 67.6mm diameter, 70.4mm length
  • 360g weight
  • Lens hood included
  • Expected release date: June 2022
  • 132,000yen inc tax, £849 (UK price via Robert White)
Cosina Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 50mm F2 Aspherical Z-mount lens

Cosina Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 50mm F2 Aspherical Z-mount lens

Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 50mm F2 Aspherical lens features:

  • 50mm, F2.0 Aspherical, apochromatic design
  • 10 elements in 8 groups
  • 12 aperture blades
  • 52mm filter thread
  • 45cm minimum focus distance
  • 347g weight
  • Based on the Sony E-Mount version
  • Available: from 20 May 2022
  • 120,000yen (exc tax), £751 at current exchange rates*

Find out more…

For more information have a look at Cosina website (Cosina.JP), via DC.Watch (35mm F2) and DC.Watch (23mm F1.2).

*Exact UK prices will be updated when we have them.

Have a look at more Z-mount lens options in our round-up of the best Z-mount lenses.

