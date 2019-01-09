World’s first one TERRABYTE memory card

Imagine being able to store a big chunk of your images on a single memory card.... It's not as far-fetched as it seems

Lexar has announced the Professional 633x SDXC UHS-I card with a whopping 1Tb (terrabyte) of memory, which is equivalent to 1000 1Gb cards. While it’s certainly not the fastest card out there for data transfer (the read transfer speed is up to 95Mb/s), this Class 10 card will be able to store a lot of high-resolution images from full-frame cameras, along with 4k video. Such handy instant postorage doesn’t come cheap, however, and the Professional 633x SDXC UHS-I card will set you back €439.99 (just shy of £400). It also comes with a limited-lifetime warranty. For more information visit www.lexar.com. Lexar also introduced the first 1Gb memory card 15 years ago.