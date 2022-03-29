World’s first ever 512GB V90 SDXC UHS-II cards debut March 29, 2022

Just days after Wise announced the world’s first ever 512GB capacity V90 Class 10 SDXC UHS-II memory card, Sabrent has also revealed its 512GB version.

Both companies have released 512GB UHS-II SDXC cards, which promise a V90 Video Speed Class, ensuring the cards never write slower than the required 90MB/s sustained speeds for the v90 label.

They both double the previous highest capacity for any such cards on the market.

The cards are very similar, with only a small difference in their read and write speeds.

Wise’s 512GB card offers slightly faster read and write speeds at 290MB/s and 260MB/s, respectively.

The Sabrent 512GB card has a marginally slower read and write speeds of 280MB/s and 250MB/s respectively.

These speeds are slower than other V90 cards on the market, but the 512GB capacity is double that of V90 SDXC cards offered by the likes of Sony and ProGrade Digital.

Wise development strategy

In its official press release Wise explained that rather than spend the majority of its energy and resources on developing an SD Express card, it has chosen to focus on current market demands.

Frank Wang, product manager of Wise Advanced, said, ‘The SD Express could be a rising star in the future when more cameras apply this technology. But in the current landscape, we believe the current SD card format will continue to dominate the market, especially since Apple has put back the built-in SD UHS-II slot in the latest MacBook Pro.’

Sabrent’s cards

Sabrent claimed, ‘Leveraging cutting-edge BiCS5 112-layer 3D TLC flash, the Sabrent Rocket V90 memory card delivers professional-grade storage performance and exceptional durability. Sabrent’s Rocket v90 cards feature advanced flash management technologies such as bad block management plus both static and dynamic wear-levelling to ensure your data’s integrity is never compromised even after years of extended use.’

The Sabrent cards are said to be ‘ideal for 4K, 6K, and 8K video recording. Boasting Class 10, V90, and U3 ratings, Sabrent Rocket v90 cards deliver consistent, responsive speed for non-stop recording. Sabrent SD cards are built for those who demand unmatched performance.’

The Sabrent Rocket memory cards are compatible for use with the latest cameras such as Canon EOS models, Panasonic LUMIX cameras, the Sony A7R, Nikon Z and many more.

Sabrent Rocket v90 cards are for use in the latest UHS-II devices but, because they are built on industry standards, they are also compatible with legacy UHS-I devices at their respective speeds.

To make sure memories are never prematurely erased Sabrent’s Rocket v90 cards come with a built-in, mechanical write-protect switch.

Pricing & availability

The Wise 512GB cards cost $800, the 256GB capacity retails for $320 and the 128GB capacity is $160.

They are expected to go on sale in April 2022.

Sabrent has started taking pre-orders for its 512GB V90 SDXC card and is offering it at $599.99. Its 256GB version is $249.99, the 128GB card is $119.99 and the 64GB version is $69.99.

Sabrent has said it is likely to start shipping the cards on 24 April 2022.

Related articles:

The ultimate guide to memory cards

World’s first one TERABYTE memory card