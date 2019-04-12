World Press Photo winners announced

Crying Girl on the Border, a heart-rending picture of a Honduran toddler detained by border officials in Texas as part of President Trump's tough immigration controls, has been named the latest World Press Photo of the Year in a recent ceremony in Amsterdam

The image was taken by Getty staff photographer John Moore last April, and the resultant public outcry put pressure on President Trump to reverse some of his punitive border policies. “I think this image touched many people’s hearts, as it did mine, because it humanises a larger story,” said Moore. “When you see Yanela’s face you really see the humanity and the fear of making such a long journey and crossing a border in the dead of night.”



In addition, The Migrant Caravan by Pieter Ten Hoopen won the World Press Photo Story of the Year while the The Last Generation, by FRONTLINE/The GroundTruth Project won the Interactive Story of the Year. See more about the winners here.