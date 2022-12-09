Advertisement

Wondrous Winter – meet the GuruShots winners

December 9, 2022

We showcase the top-rated images sent in by GuruShots members on the theme of ‘Wondrous Winter.’ For more inspiring challenges to improve your skills and stay motivated, see here.

Top Photographer

GuruShots wondrous winter

Anna, Poland

Top Photo Winner

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Unnamed, India

Guru’s Top Pick

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Andy Falconer, United Kingdom

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Lorettamac, United States

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Caleb Stewart, United States

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Ilan Horn, Israel

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Sari Elena Raaterova, Finland

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Waldis from Latvia

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Zdenek Janovsky, Czechia

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Sharon Scharich, United States

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Lisa Johnson, Australia

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Kiki King, United States

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Wild Maria Petrovski (Folsom), Sweden

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Waldi Pe, Poland

Marc Noël, Belgium

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Casey Garrison, United States

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Marton Benko, Hungary

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Lars Photos, Netherlands

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Sylvie Gabriel, France

Marie Poikkeus, Sweden

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

James Tramper, United States

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Anomis, Romania

GuruShots Wondrous Winter

Siv Jannecke Haugen, Norway

