Wondrous Winter – meet the GuruShots winners
December 9, 2022
We showcase the top-rated images sent in by GuruShots members on the theme of ‘Wondrous Winter.’ For more inspiring challenges to improve your skills and stay motivated, see here.
Top Photographer
Anna, Poland
Top Photo Winner
Unnamed, India
Guru’s Top Pick
Andy Falconer, United Kingdom
Lorettamac, United States
Caleb Stewart, United States
Ilan Horn, Israel
Sari Elena Raaterova, Finland
Waldis from Latvia
Zdenek Janovsky, Czechia
Sharon Scharich, United States
Lisa Johnson, Australia
Kiki King, United States
Wild Maria Petrovski (Folsom), Sweden
Waldi Pe, Poland
Marc Noël, Belgium
Casey Garrison, United States
Marton Benko, Hungary
Lars Photos, Netherlands
Sylvie Gabriel, France
Marie Poikkeus, Sweden
James Tramper, United States
Anomis, Romania
Siv Jannecke Haugen, Norway