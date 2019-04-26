Win a unique chance to capture images of geisha

SIGMA has teamed up with AP to offer 10 lucky readers the chance to attend a workshop in London shooting Japanese geisha with top portrait and fashion photographer, Dave Kai Piper. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is submit your best portraits to this contest, hosted by our partners Photocrowd.

From a photographic perspective, geisha look amazing, with their beautifully coiffured hair, expertly applied make-up and photogenic kimono. So winners of this unique competition will be guaranteed some fantastic photo opportunities, as well as learning more about the finer points of portrait photography from Dave – a very engaging and charismatic teacher as well as a great people shooter. What’s more, we will then choose an overall winner from the 10 workshop attendees, who will receive a SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art lens from Sigma and be featured in a subsequent article in AP.

Before you enter, please note you must be free to attend the experience and portrait workshop on Thursday 27 June between 11am and 2pm at Ham Yard Hotel in central London and be able to make your own way there (travel expenses not included in prize, but sushi and beer/soft drinks will be provided).