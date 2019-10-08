Win a stunning Sigma 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art telephoto prime lens worth £1400

AP is celebrating its 135th birthday with this fantastic competition to win one of the most desirable lenses on the market. Read on to find out more...

Very few magazines survive for 135 years, so we’ve put together a very special competition to mark this milestone. We’ve got a Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art telephoto prime lens to give away, courtesy of Sigma, This optically superb lens is designed for modern high-megapixel DSLRs, and its far-reaching range makes it ideal for wildlife, sports and action, portraits and events and much more.

This state-of-the-art Sigma prime has a dust- and splash-proof design for great performance in any weather conditions. A new large hypersonic motor (HSM) delivers ample torque to the focusing group for outstanding speed, ensuring stable performance even at lower speeds. Its attractive compression effects make the Sigma 135mm f/1.8 the ideal portrait lens, and its large aperture helps with low-light shooting, subject isolation and background blur, allowing for more control over imagery whatever your creative intent. Like every Global Vision lens, the Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art is handcrafted at the company’s factory in Aizu, Japan.

What we said about the Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

‘With its wonderful sharpness and dreamy background blur, it provides a look that few other lenses can match… Sigma has to be applauded for bringing such a spectacularly fine lens to market.’

Reviewed by Andy Westlake, AP 13 May 2017

