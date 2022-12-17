Win a Rotolight NEO 3 PRO, worth £649 December 17, 2022

In partnership with Rotolight, we are pleased to offer AP readers the chance to win a NEO 3 PRO lighting unit worth £649.

The NEO 3 PRO is the world’s brightest on-camera LED light and is up to 25% brighter than the standard NEO 3. It also comes with over 100+ built-in exclusive Masters of Light gel and HSI colour presets, and accompanying tutorial videos from leading photographers and filmmakers. Other key features include:

Continuous or flash LED light

2500 ready to use gel colours

16.7 million HSL colours

Compatible with major brand flash triggers

Easy to use touchscreen interface

iOS and Android app control

Just 14.5cm in diameter

Designed and built in the UK

As we said in our five-star review, ‘the NEO 3 PRO is compact and lightweight. This makes it a good choice for photographers and film makers on the move. It’s small enough to tuck into an average camera shoulder bag or backpack. Additionally, it offers ample creative opportunities, as one light does the job of two.

With 16.7 million colours there’s no need to carry a wad of lighting gels, and for diffusion there’s the magnetic dome diffuser. Rotolight is shaping the future of lighting for both photography and moving image production.’

To be in with a chance of winning this great prize, answer the following simple question.

Where is Rotolight based?

1. UK

2. Taiwan

3. USA

You can submit your answer using this form and the competition is open to global entries. The closing date for entries is midnight on January 31st, 2023 (GMT). The winner will be picked at random from submitted entries.