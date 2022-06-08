Win a Rotolight AEOS 2 Explorer Kit or NEO 3 Ultimate Bundle! June 8, 2022

Rotolight are offering you the chance to win 1 of 2 prizes: an AEOS 2 Explorer Kit (worth £1500) and a NEO 3 Ultimate Bundle (worth £550)! Read on to find out how to enter

Rotolight a family-owned business manufacturing award winning LED lighting in the UK for photo & video, recently broke records as the most funded photography & video LED light in Kickstarter history with over $860,000 raised in just 35 days for the revolutionary AEOS 2 and NEO 3. These new lights from Rotolight combine the shoot what you see benefits of continuous light, with a High-Speed Sync RGB flash, for more power and to freeze action.

For the first time, flash in any one of 16.7 million colours or 2,500 digital filters, for unlimited creative possibilities. With the Rotolight NEO 3 arriving as the brightest on-camera LED light ever produced, and the AEOS 2 as the thinnest and lightest 1 x 1 panel ever made, (at under 1.4kg) and 3 stops brighter than the original AEOS. Effortlessly access key features, and recall your favourite settings at a moment’s notice thanks to a new and intuitive touchscreen control. With an all new iOS & Android app, easily switch between lighting modes to adjust colour, power, flash settings and much more.

What could you win?

NEO 3 Ultimate Bundle

A pocket-sized powerhouse, NEO 3 is the brightest LED on-camera light ever made. Experience unrivalled power and industry-first innovations in a compact form factor you can take anywhere. NEO 3 combines the shoot what you see benefits of continuous light, with a High Speed Sync RGBWW flash for unlimited creative possibilities.

Ultimate Bundle Includes:

1x NEO 3

1x Diffuser dome

1x NEO 3 NPF-750 Battery

1x USB Charging cable

1x Single Battery Fast Charger

1x Cold Shoe Adaptor

1x Accessory Belt Pouch

AEOS 2 Explorer Kit

With the AEOS 2, the world is your studio. Combining the shoot what you see benefits of powerful continuous light with a High Speed RGBWW strobe, AEOS 2 offers unmatched versatility for photographers and filmmakers. Uniquely lightweight with an ultra-thin design, it’s never been easier to achieve beautiful soft light on the move.

Explorer Kit Includes:

1x AEOS 2

1x Diffuser dome

1x 95Wh battery with D-tap charger

1x Softbag

**360 Ball-head is not included**

How to enter

To enter, visit this link and answer the following question correctly:

AEOS 2 & NEO 3 can Flash with zero recycle time in :

a) Any colour temperature from 3,000-10,000 Kelvin

b) Any of 16.7Million RGB Colours or 2500 digital filters

c) All of the above

Entries close at 23:59 on 06/07/2022

Winners will be selected on 07/07/2022.

