Win £100 CameraWorld voucher with the AP Stay At Home Challenge

Enter your best lockdown photos into our competition, and you could win a £100 CameraWorld voucher or one of five Benro mini tripods
Stuck at home? Looking for photographic inspiration? We’ve come up with a challenge to keep your mind occupied and get your creative juices flowing during this difficult time, and we’ve teamed up with our friends at CameraWorld to offer some great prizes. Not only do you not have to leave the house to participate, staying at home is a requirement! (Note: because not everyone has access to a garden, outside space is excluded – pictures need to be taken indoors).
We want to see your best photos taken in your home since the UK lockdown began on 23rd March. To give your project a focus we’ve got five categories that you can enter under. You can pick just one or all of them and you can enter as many times you like. Entry is free, and easy – simply post them on your favourite social media channel under the hashtag #apstayathomechallenge
The categories
Faces
Submit a photo of a single person, a group or even a selfie. It can be a close up portrait or a wide shot, as long as it contains at least one human face it’s eligible.
Pets
Post a photo of your pet cat, dog, hamster, parrot or python. As long as it was taken inside your house – but not in the garden.
Food
Now is the chance to give food photography a try. Take a picture of a finished dish, or a single ingredient. A vegetable, a collection of ingredients or a complete meal. As long as it’s edible it’s eligible.
Objects
Present a still life of an inanimate object or collection of objects. It could be an abstract close up of something found in a drawer, or a carefully arranged collection of items. It could even be a skilfully styled picture of one of your cameras. Pay attention to lighting and composition.
Doors and windows
Send us your best photo that includes a door or window. It could include the view outside or not – as long as the door or window (or part of it) is visible in the shot.
The prizes
The best photo received overall will win a £100 voucher to be spent on anything at CameraWorld.
The winner of each of the five categories will win a Benro PP1 Pocketpod Tabletop Tripod worth £14.99, courtesy of CameraWorld. Useable as a mini camera tripod or a handgrip for smartphones the PP1 stands 17.6 high and weighs just 160g. It features an all-metal ball head, non-slip runner feet, and can support cameras weighing up to 1.5kg. (UK residents only)
Entering
Pictures must be uploaded to Instagram, Twitter, Flickr or Facebook and include the hashtag #apstayathomechallenge. They must have been taken inside your home since 23rd march 2020, and the closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday 31st May 2020. Winners will be announced before the end of June.
About CameraWorld
With three branches in London, Chelmsford and Stevenage, CameraWorld prides itself on being a good old-fashioned camera shop staffed by experts and keep photographers with over 40 years of experience. Specialising in both new and used equipment they offer competitive prices and, if you shop on their website, free delivery on orders over £150. They have won numerous awards including the prestigious Amateur Photographer Good Service Award.
Terms and conditions
