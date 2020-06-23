Wildlife photography on the run

Top Nikon wildlife photographer does his bit to help the global conservation charity, Tusk

Like many photographers who travel a lot, Harry Skeggs, a Nikon wildlife shooter and co-founder of the GenerationTusk conservation collective, has been grounded since the lockdown began in March. On the 27th June, however, he will be documenting a unique marathon, in aid of the UK-based conservation charity Tusk.

Other members of GenerationTusk will join adventurer Levison Wood and comedian Ivo Graham to run past every African embassy or high commission representing a country in which Tusk has a live project. As well as these 20 different addresses, they will also run past statues depicting animals central to Tusk’s conservation work, including the leopards at Cannon Street, the South Bank lion and the Elephant and Castle.

“For me, a love of wildlife came long before photography,” Skeggs explains. “So it feels only natural to pick up my camera in these strange times and support Tusk, and to work with a charity that does as much good as they do is an enormous privilege. Photography is about inspiring change, whether that is taking images of wildernesses or fantastic causes such as this. I am proud to be involved and give my support.”

Alongside Harry, Julian Harvie, Head of Marketing at Nikon Northern Europe and also a Co-Founder of GenerationTusk, will be taking part in the marathon. The event and Harry’s photography can be followed on the 27th June via Instagram @Harryskeggs, @GenerationTusk or via the hashtag #tusklewasafarichallenge.

You can also add your support for the bigger Lewa Safari Marathon, a key fund-raiser for Tusk, here. See also tusk.org.