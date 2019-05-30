Wildlife Photographer of the Year – AP Readers’ Choice

Earlier this month we held a private view for AP readers of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, in association with Panasonic. Over 60 people enjoyed drinks, talks and a chance to handle the latest Lumix cameras, as well as exclusive access to London’s most visually spectacular exhibition. We asked those attending to tell us which were their favourite images and why. Here’s a selection of what they chose…

The Sad Clown by Joan de la Malla, Spain

(Winner, Wildlife Photojournalism)

Chosen by Adrian Johnson

“The Sad Clown” by Joan de la Malla creates an incredible communication of feeling between a suffering animal (a long-tailed macaque) and the viewer. Looking at it, I feel as I would if this monkey were one of my children or grandchildren. Its hand is raised in suffering and despair, while its keeper seems to be unaware or uncaring. Any photograph of ill-treatment is disturbing, but through this picture we can so personally relate to the macaque’s hopelessness, bringing greater awareness of the situation for these creatures, and a desire to act on their behalf. www.joandelamalla.com

City Fisher by Felix Heintzenberg, Germany / Sweden

(Highly Commended, Urban Wildlife)

Chosen by Victoria Hiscock

My favourite photo was of the Kingfisher sat by the wall of graffiti because for me this is an important reminder that wildlife is everywhere. I live in a fairly built up town but I do not need to drive miles into the countryside to find photo opportunities. When you hear ‘urban wildlife’ you often think of foxes and crows, so it was great to see this shot of two different worlds combined. And so beautifully well done too.

www.heintzenberg.com

The Upside Down Flamingoes by Paul Mckenzie , Ireland/Hong Kong

(Highly Commended, Creative Visions)



Chosen by Tash Berbank

For me this photo inspires me to look at wildlife photography in a more abstract way. As an amateur, it is easy to get into the habit of taking portraits of animals, focusing on the eyes, so this really stands out as it breaks those conventions. The unique way Mackenzie encapsulates the sense of a bustling crowd on a hazy summers day makes me want to get out with my camera and try something new myself. www.wildencounters.net

Argentine Quickstep by Darío Podestá, Argentina

(Highly Commended, Animal Portraits)

Chosen by Anastasia Symecko

What I realised while at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition was that I really value when (bear with me) a photograph has a ‘sound effect’ in my head. For that reason, my favourite image was “Argentine Quickstep” by Darío Podestá. Standing there looking at the photograph, I could hear the tiny slaps of the plover’s feet on the ground, contrasted against the bleak, scorching silence of the salt field. To me, it’s that ability to elicit a visceral, multi-sensory reaction that makes a great image. www.dariopodesta.com

The Ice Pool by Cristobal Serrano

Winner, Creative Visions

Chosen by Beata Moore

It didn’t take me long to decide which image was my favourite – “The Ice Pool” image by Cristobal Serrano taking me into a pristine, remote place untouched by human presence is my choice. The spectacular heart-shaped pool in the iceberg and the contrast between the blue centre and dark ocean speaks to me with a powerful voice. Shapes and forms created by nature combined with the precision of composition and superb placement of all the elements allowed me to engage deeply with this remote landscape. It is an image that I will not forget quickly. www.cristobalserrano.com

Kuhirwa Mourns Her Baby, by Ricardo Nunez Montero, Spain

(Winner, Behaviour: Mammals)

Chosen by Diane Le Count

I thoroughly enjoyed the Wildlife Photographer of the Year event and within seconds I found my favourite image. ‘Kuhirwa Mourns Her Baby’ is tragic in its story and beautifully portrayed. A young female mountain gorilla is seen not giving up on her dead baby. This visible expression of grief reminds me so much of my daughter who recently gave birth to her baby boy in the knowledge that his heart had already stopped beating in the womb at six months. Just like Kuhirwa, Emma swaddled, cuddled, held and loved her precious baby for as long as she was allowed. www.ricardonmphotography.com

Ghost Colony by Jayesh Joshi, India

(Highly Commended, Black and White)

Chosen by Steve Newbold

What is the subject of the photograph? Is it an observation on a human mono-culture of a music festival village or a refugee camp at night with lit tents spread across the land? The sense of emptiness of a human environment is conveyed to the viewer. Reading the text, no this takes that sense of emptiness and human effect on the environment to another level. Flamingo eggs in nests abandoned as far as the eye can see due to the presence of humans. A truly powerful and thought provoking image. www.trailsofjj.com

Witness by Emily Garthwaite

(Highly Commended, Wildlife Photojournalism)

Chosen by Jenny Hodge

My favourite picture from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year collection was of the Sun bear behind bars. I feel it portrays the terrible sadness and torture of this dreadful industry, but at the same time is invaluable for raising awareness of the subject (bear bile farming), which is still relatively unknown as an animal welfare issue. So although it is a very hard image to look at, it’s vital for communicating the topic. Congratulations to the photographer. www.emilygarthwaite.com

Smoke Bath by Tom Kennedy, Ireland

(Highly Commended, Urban Wildlife)

Chosen by Lorraine Milligan

The stark monochromatic treatment of this image, with the black rook looking down on the viewer, surrounded by smoke, its eyes hidden imbues it with a dark, menacing symbolism. Is he a messenger for the Grim Reaper? The wires of the chimney pot merge with the feet of the rook to resemble freakish, long talons. This could be a poster for a gothic horror film, or a still from Game of Thrones. If I looked out of the window and saw this I’d feel a cold shiver and probably wouldn’t leave the house for the rest of the day.

Mister Whiskers, by Valter Bernardeschi, Italy

(Highly commended, Animal Portraits)

Chosen by Angela Nicholson

I was instantly drawn to this image because of the closeness of the walruses and the wide-angle view. Valter shot from water level and this makes me I feel like I’m in amongst the animals, bobbing about in the icy water. I can imagine popping my head up out of the water and reaching out to touch those thick whiskers around the snout of the nearest walrus. Capturing the animals from below has made their turned-down mouths visible, which somehow makes them seem more human to me. www.ilmiocantolibero.com

Ahead in the Game by Nicholas Dyer, UK

(highly Commended,, Behaviour: Mammals)

Chosen by Martin Fisher

This picture is shocking but is an important reminder that alongside the beauty and awe of the natural world is the casual cruelty and lack of sentimentality. The human-like face of the baboon, its eyes closed and teeth gritted at the point of death, is uncomfortable to look at but its all part of the circle of life, to quote my favourite Disney film. www.nicholasdyer.com/

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is on at the Natural History Museum till 30th June. Visit the website for details.