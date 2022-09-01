Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 offers shortlist sneak peek September 1, 2022

Now in its 58th year, Wildlife Photographer of the Year is once again showcasing the pinnacle of wildlife photography from around the world. The Natural History Museum has released a preview tease of highly commended images from the 2022 competition, ahead of the winners’ announcement on October 11th.

As ever, the range of subjects photographed is far-reaching. Among the featured wildlife is a school of European perch swimming through a cloud of algae, captured by Tiina Törmänen (top). Another image depicts a red deer in London’s Richmond Park, photographed by Joshua Cox, and highly commended in the 10 Years and Under category (below).

Themes and subjects

Sustainability and climate change are significant themes in this year’s competition. For instance, Srikanth Mannepuri’s commended image (below) highlights the scale of unsustainable fishing, and does so with an inventive perspective via a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Kokh’s image of a polar bear exploring an abandoned village (below) shows how far these animals are having to venture to hunt, due to disappearing sea ice.

Chair of the judging panel, Roz Kidman Cox, says, ‘What’s stayed with me is not just the extraordinary mix of subjects in this year’s collection – a vast panorama of the natural world – but the emotional strength of so many of the pictures.’

Dr Doug Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum says, ‘Captured by some of the best photography talent from around the world, the 100 photographs encourage curiosity, connection and wonder. These inspiring images convey human impact on the natural world in a way that words cannot – from the urgency of declining biodiversity to the inspiring bounce back of a protected species.’

The competition winners will be announced on October 11th, in an awards ceremony hosted by wildlife TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham. The exhibition opens at the Natural History Museum on October 14th (see below for full details), and afterwards will embark on a UK and international tour.

Exhibition at Natural History Museum, London

• Opens Friday 14 October 2022 and closes Sunday 2 July 2023.

• The exhibition is open Monday – Sunday, 10.00-17.50 (last admission at 16.30)

• Adult tickets from £17.00*, concession tickets £13.50*, and child £10.25* (*Prices excluding

optional Gift Aid donation to the Museum.) Book your tickets: www.nhm.ac.uk/visit/exhibitions/wildlife-photographer-of-the-year.

• Use the hashtag #WPY58 to share images on social media.

59th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

• Award opens for entries on Monday 17 October 2022 and closes at 11.30am GMT on Thursday 8 December 2022.

• Entrants to the adult competition may enter up to 25 images for a £30 fee, which increases to £35 in the final week of the entry period, from 11.30am GMT 1 December 2022 to 11.30am GMT 8 December.

• A waiver for the entry fee has been introduced for photographers entering the adult competition who live in 50 countries (see here for full list).

• Those aged 17 and under may enter up to 10 images for free.

• Find out how to enter: www.nhm.ac.uk/wpy/competition.

