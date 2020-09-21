Which mirrorless cameras are selling well? September 21, 2020

As our mirrorless special week online draws to a close, we talk to a diverse range of retailers (new and used) to find out which mirrorless devices are proving particularly popular.

Sony A7 II

“The price point on these is crazy now; full frame mirrorless 24mp camera with built in stablisation for around £700 used (good condition: £684/excellent: £754). That adds up to a real bargain.” See AP’s original review here.

Sony A7R III & Sony A7R II

“The release of the A7R IV has had a knock-on effect, with people rushing to sell previous generations. These two still hold up incredibly well and again offer great value.”

Fujifilm X-T2

“It is hard to knock anything on the XT-2, and this has been a favourite with our customers for some time. A a lot of people say it holds up very well in comparison to the later XT-3/4 models, and although it doesn’t quite have the same specs, its smaller frame and favourable weight are a big bonus.”

Sony A6000

“We’ve seen a real rise in the popularity of Sony APS-C cameras over the last year and can understand why. With Sony’s lens list growing (plus the ability to use adapters on anything these days) it’s made these small, lightweight cameras very sought-after. Sony dominates the full frame mirrorless market, but it’s interesting to see their popularity spilling over into the smaller crop bodies. These boast equally impressive AF systems and video features. but for affordable prices.”

“The Nikon Z 6 is probably our best-selling new mirrorless camera. It also the best and fastest selling second-hand mirrorless camera, that is when you can get hold of them. The Z6 really is a great all-rounder as it benefits from having a better sensor, and is great for movies.”

“A big seller for us at the moment is the OM-D E-M1 Mark II. The main reason is that Olympus is giving away a 25mm f/1.2 M.Zuiko lens worth £1099 with it. The Olympus system has come on leaps and bounds this year and with more information on the takeover and the way forward for the brand, we believe this will be great for users. This really is the system if you want to reduce weight but not quality.”

“Another big seller at the moment is the Canon EOS R5 and R6. These are the mirrorless cameras that the company should have launched years ago. They offer amazing AF control and stunning quality. We are finding there is big demand but poor stock, owing to factor closures during the last lockdown.”

“The Fujifilm X-T4 and GFX 50S are also selling well. With built-in image stabilisation, fantastic sensor quality and speedy autofocus, Fujifilm is doing what they need to do in order to compete with bigger players.”