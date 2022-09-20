What’s on at The Photography Show – Tuesday September 20, 2022

Photographers – from beginners to seasoned professionals – can try out the latest equipment and receive advice from experts at The Photography Show & The Video Show 2022. With a whole programme of masterclasses and talks taking place throughout the show, here’s some of the best to see at the show on Tuesday..

The Photography Show 2022 – Tuesday 20th September

What’s on?

Super Stage talks

13:15-14:30: Christina Ebenezer – in conversation with Caleb Femi, £12

British Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer is known for showcasing a diverse perspective of beauty through her striking portraiture and use of colour. In this conversation with Caleb Femi, Christina will take us through her journey as an image maker, exploring the boundaries of beauty and shining further light on her current and past work.

Known for her warming portraiture and trademark hues, Christina Ebenezer is one of London’s prominent emerging talents. Her distinct eye

captures beauty with an unmistakable signature, a radiance that emanates throughout her work and subjects. Ebenezer was recognised on Forbes 30 under 30 Arts and Culture list in 2022 as well as one of British Fashion Council’s New Wave Creatives of 2021. Her clients include Apple, Netflix, Farfetch and Paul Smith. Her editorial work has also featured in British Vogue, Elle U.S. and The Sunday Times Style amongst other notable names.

Analogue Showcase

16:00 – 16:30: Shooting self-portraits on Film, Lauzcam (Laura Olaniyi)

Behind the Lens Theatre

11:00-11:40: The secret world of medical photography, Michelle Corrie

13:00-13:40: Finding your niche, Daniel Hughes

Creator Stage

13:00-13:30 From zero to Vero: The social media shake-up

Jon Devo and Hannah Rooke discuss the current Instagram exodus and what the alternative are.

Editing and post-production

12:00-12:30: adding oomph to your pet portraits

Jess McGovern shows you a simple and illusive technique in phtoshop that can make a difference to your images (three dodge and burn techniques)

14:00-14:30: Camera to client – the ultimate back up workflow journey, Peter Morgan

On location

11:30-12:10: Riding out the Storm

Tesni Ward dips in motivation are common in wildlife photography learn how to overcome them quickly

12:30-13:10: how to become a greener photographer Helena lee and Paul Herrmann

Photo Live:

14:00-14:30: Food stories the inside scoop

Kate and Brent Kirkman give tips on technique, kit and basic stying for food photography

16:00-16:30: Lighting techniques for maternity photography

Using just one light Tianna Williams will show you simple set ups for maternity shoots

Exhibitions

Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year

GuruShots: Powerful Composition

