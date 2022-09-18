What’s on at The Photography Show – Sunday September 18, 2022

Photographers – from beginners to seasoned professionals – can try out the latest equipment and receive advice from experts at The Photography Show & The Video Show 2022. With a whole programme of masterclasses and talks taking place throughout the show, here’s some of the best to see at the show on Sunday..

The Photography Show will be taking place take place on 17th, 18th and 20th September 2022 at the Birmingham NEC, from 10am to 5pm. The show will be closed on Monday 19th September out of respect of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.

Standard day admission is from £14.95 (concessions and multi-day options are available), with Masterclasses an additional £10 per day.

The Photography Show 2022 – Sunday 18th September

What’s on?

Super Stage talks

13:15-14:30 Cristina Mittermeier – Enoughness, £12

With passion, conviction, and a zest for life, illustrated by award-winning images and film, Cristina will share the hard-won wisdom she’s gleaned from documenting the far reaches of our planet and its people for decades. Cristina has been a passionate advocate for our natural world since she graduated from the University of Mexico.

After several years of field work, Cristina noticed that what moved people the most were the stories about what she and her fellow researchers were studying—not the actual studies. In 2014, she co-founded SeaLegacy. SeaLegacy harnesses the power of storytelling to raise awareness of critical marine issues and to drive advocacy, but the revolutionary twist is how it bypasses the traditional story pipeline by side-stepping the middleman: media channels

. A Sony Artisan of Imagery, Cristina was named one of National Geographic’s Adventurers of the Year in 2018. She is also the recipient of many awards, including the Mission Award from the North American Nature Photography Association and the Smithsonian Conservation Photographer of the Year Award.

15:30-16:30 Jack Harries – Tackling the climate crisis with creativity, £12

From his beginnings on YouTube as JacksGap, to covering COP26, interviewing Obama and David Attenborough, and working alongside Netflix and the WWF, filmmaker Jack will discuss his journey, how social media has changed, and how he’s gone about amplifying the human voices behind one of the biggest crises facing our planet today – climate change. Having grown up in a family of filmmakers, Jack Harries understands the power of storytelling.

Whether campaigning for the future of our planet, directing documentaries, or creating content that spotlights global issues, social empowerment and environmental education are at the core of Jack’s work. As a filmmaker, Jack has travelled across the world to document life on the frontline of the climate crisis. He has worked alongside the likes of Netflix, the WWF, and Waterbear Network as a director and producer, creating visually striking and informative accounts of our planet’s past, present, and future

Free Talks

Behind the Lens Theatre

11:00-11:40: The magical world of macro with Geraint Radford.

12:00-12:40: Photographing the night,

Analogue Showcase

11:00 – 11:30: How to take a 10,000,000 second exposure with Sam Cornwell Owner and Inventor of solarcan.

Learn how to produce extreme time exposures, capturing the sun’s path across the sky.

14:00-14:30 Why you should print your work, Dan Rubin.

Learn how darkroom printing can transform your experience of film photography.

15:00-15:30: Keeping your camera alive: Basic repair tips, Pierro Pozella

Creator Stage

14:00-14:30: What’s in my Autumn 2022 kit bag, Mike Will – UK Shooters.

Mike delves into his kit bag to talk through what he’s using and his current favourites.

15:00-15:30: How to grow your influence online and be a full-time content creator, Gordon Glenister.

Editing and post production suite

12:45-13:15: Lightroom workflows: time is money!, Nick Church

Nick Church explains the tips and tricks he uses to select, edit and deliver a high quality set of images whilst saving time and money.

12:00-12:30: Astrophotography stacking and retouching, James Ritson

On location

10:30-11:10: Travel photography: sustainable responsible authentic ethical, Andreea Elle Vas

12:30-13:10: Conquer your street photography fears, Brian Lloyd Duckett

16:00-16:40: how to keep your passion alive, Liam Man

Photo live

11:00-11:30: Creative post processing techniques for everyone, Jane Lazenby

Learn how to use everyday items to create textured overlays, even if you have no artistic flare!

Exhibitions

World Sports Photography Awards 2022

SheClicks 2022

