What’s on at The Photography Show – Saturday September 17, 2022

Photographers – from beginners to seasoned professionals – can try out the latest equipment and receive advice from experts at The Photography Show & The Video Show 2022. With a whole programme of masterclasses and talks taking place throughout the show, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best on offer.

The Photography Show will be taking place take place on 17th, 18th and 20th September 2022 at the Birmingham NEC, from 10am to 5pm. The show will be closed on Monday 19th September out of respect of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.

Standard day admission is from £14.95 (concessions and multi-day options are available), with Masterclasses an additional £10 per day.

The Photography Show 2022 – Saturday 17th September

What’s on?

Super Stage

13:15-14:30 Chase Jarvis – The extraordinary power of creativity applied, £12

Join renowned photographer, creator and entrepreneur Chase Jarvis for this inspiring talk to learn specifically how putting small, daily actions to work can supercharge our innate creativity and help us rediscover our personal power in life. Chase Jarvis is an award-winning artist, entrepreneur, best-selling author, and one of the most influential photographers of the past 20 years.

His expansive work ranges from shooting advertising campaigns for companies like Apple, Nike, and Red Bull; to working with athletes like Serena Williams and Tony Hawk, to collaborating with renowned icons like Lady Gaga and Richard Branson.

15:30-16:45 Colin Prior – A state of imagination, £12

This is an opportunity to hear from one of landscape photography’s most dedicated and passionate advocates, Colin Prior, as he describes his adventures, experiences, inspirations and photography philosophy. Colin Prior is an acclaimed landscape photographer with almost four decades of experience.

He seeks out patterns in the landscape and the hidden links between reality and the imagination. His images capturing sublime moments of light and land are the result of meticulous planning, and often take years to achieve. His previous books include Living Tribes (2003), The World’s Wild Places (2006) and Scotland’s Finest Landscapes (2014).

Free Talks

Analogue Showcase

14:00-14:30: Why we need to rescue film cameras not make new ones.

Juho Leppanen from Camera Rescue shares where to find old gems and what to do with them.

Behind the Lens theatre

15:00 – 15:40: Mirrorless Wildlife with Will Burrard-Lucas

Will discusses his most recent projects and how his work has been impacted by mirrorless technology.

Editing and Post Production Suite

12:00-12:30: An introduction to mobile editing with Snapseed, Jo Bradford

15:30-16:00: Video editing for photographers, Ian Sayers

On Location

10:30-11:10: Captivating close-ups: Moving beyond the record shot, Tracy Calder

11:30-12:10: Getting started in underwater photography, Maria Munn

12:30 – 13:10: The art of colour in outdoor photography, Nigel Forster

14:00-14:40: Travel photography for beginners, Julian Elliot

16:00-16:40: Take your smartphone photography to the next level, Jo Bradford

Photo Live

13:00 – 13:30: Create amazing fashion portraits with LED lighting

Sam Nash will demonstrate how to get the best fashion shots using one, two and three LED lighting set ups

The Studio

11:00-11:40: The process of a music video, Ashleigh Jade

16:00-16:40: Back it up!, Richard Warburton

Creator Stage

12:00 – 12:30: How to create a system to optimise content creation across multiple platforms.

Simone Ferretti shows you how to keep up a great posting schedule with the right strategies and tools.

15:00-15:30: Demystifying Youtube Thumbnails, Titles and Descriptions

Mandy Celine shows you how to effectively use thumbnails, titles and descriptions to up your Youtube game.

Masterclasses

Beginners’ Masterclasses

Saturday, 17 September or Sunday, 18 September (repeated), Piazza Suites 1-3 £10 Start your photography journey by learning some essential lessons from the experts. There’s a charge of £10 for this four-part programme, in addition to the show entry fee – choose either Saturday or Sunday morning.

10:30-11:00: The craft of composition, Jess McGovern

11:05-11:35: Photography fundamentals: Understanding the exposure triangle, Emily Endean

11:45-12:15: Choosing your first camera, Laurence Norah

12:20-12:50: Getting started with editing, Liam Man

Beginners Video Masterclasses

14:00-14:30: An intro to video, Dorte Kjaerulff

14:35-15:05: Essential kit for simple storytelling, Alice Greenfield

15:15-15:45: The importance of audio, Tom Lewis

15:50-16:20: Editing your first video, Tony Harmer

Turning Pro Masterclasses

Saturday, 17 September or Sunday, 18 September (repeated) Super Theatre £10 Looking to make the jump from enthusiast to professional photographer? This half-day masterclass will help you to understand the benefits of going pro and what to watch out for. There’s a small charge of £10 for this half-day programme. Choose either Saturday or Sunday morning.

10:10-10:40: The A-Z of starting a photography business, Paul Inskip

10:40-11:10: Money mindset – making a full time income from your side hustle!, Denise Maxwell

11:15-11:45: The realities of going pro, Tommy Reynolds

11:45-12:15: Gaining customers – editing a killer portfolio that lands, Emma Alexander

Exhibitions

UKBFTOG – The Black Joy

Celebrating and recognising Black culture and various aspects of life from the perspective of Black UK based female photographers.

