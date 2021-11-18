Wex Photo Video has opened new Newcastle store November 18, 2021

Wex Photo Video has launched a new store in Newcastle, cementing its presence in the North of England and confirming strong business performance

Specialist photographic retailer Wex Photo Video has added an eleventh location to its suite of physical stores across the UK. The new store which opened on 8th November, is located in the north of central Newcastle and marks Wex’s fourth launch in under two years.

The opening has created multiple full and part-time job vacancies and together with the recent new store opening in Leeds, provides content creators in the North of England with an unparalleled product range and service offering at a local level.

Wex Newcastle is home to both popular photo and video categories, such as mirrorless cameras and lenses, camera accessories, camcorders, lighting and studio accessories, as well as harder-to-find categories such as astronomy, optics and audio devices.

The expansion of the business into Newcastle has created multiple full and part-time job vacancies, helping local residents get back to work post-Covid. As with all other Wex stores, the new hires are talented imagemakers themselves, and have expert industry knowledge and a passion for the subject.

A number of Wex staff joining the Newcastle branch have worked in the photographic trade in the North East, and understand the needs of the local customer base at all levels.

The 2,000 square foot store of customer-friendly space features a broad selection of products displayed across hi-tech play-tables and modern store furniture. Areas have been carved out to allow easy access to the full range of gear, from batteries, filters and memory cards to high-end cameras, studio lighting and printers. Alongside the new equipment, also available to buy is an array of fully tested used items.

Wex Newcastle offers comprehensive professional services, including rental, repair, trade-in and camera set-up. Further details on the services available are listed below:

Unrivalled range: Wex Leeds stocks a vast array of products from leading brands, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, Panasonic, Celestron, Sigma, Manfrotto, Epson, Profoto and DJI. Click and collect: alongside the in-store stock, customers can access 24,000 products via the Wex website, which can be ordered online and collected at the branch. Wex Rental: professionals who need to hire gear for a specific shoot, or enthusiasts keen to test gear before making a purchase, can pick up and drop off cameras, lenses, lighting, accessories, video equipment and more. Fixation repair desk: a dedicated desk offers professional repairs from the renowned Fixation technicians. Sensor cleaning: the expert in-store team at Wex Newcastle offers a walk-in service with a 24-hour turnaround. Second-hand: as well as the brand-new gear on offer, Wex Newcastle stocks a selection of fully tested used items, all available with a 12-month warranty (unless stated otherwise). Trade-in: ideal for any customers looking to upgrade their equipment or cash in items they no longer use, the Newcastle store offers a fair, transparent service with a quick quote turnaround. Camera set-up: for customers new to the category or a particular system, the in-store staff offer expert set-up support. Delivery: receive free home delivery from store to home when you spend over £50. Returns: as with the Wex website and all other stores, Wex Newcastle offers a 30-day returns policy, providing additional peace of mind to customers unsure about their purchases or the recipients of unwanted gifts.

Open seven days a week, the Newcastle branch is very accessible from across the city and beyond thanks to its location on the A189, with direct bus links and South Gosforth Metro station just a 5-minute walk away.

Louis Wahl, Chief Executive Officer at Wex Photo Video, commented: “We are delighted to open a new store in the cultural city of Newcastle, enabling us to service the high density of photographers in the North East. Opening our eleventh store is a key business milestone that cements our positioning in the North of England and indicates our continued commitment to multichannel growth to serve our customers all over the UK.”

To create a safe environment for its customers, even with national restrictions widely lifted, Wex continues to respect social distancing for both staff and visitors in all retail locations, and asks customers to consider wearing a face covering whilst in-store.

