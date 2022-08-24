WEX opens world’s most remote camera store August 24, 2022

To mark World Photography Day last week and to celebrate WEX’s 25th anniversary year, WEX has setup a pop-up shop on top of Moel Hebog, Snowdonia, a whopping 2,569ft above sea level, potentially making it the highest camera shop in the world. WEX say it’s also the UK’s most remote camera store, offering advice, as well as the opportunity to purchase a range of camera equipment. Liz Reid reports.

From WEX: Wex Photo Video builds the UK’s most remote camera store to go the extra mile for those seeking the perfect photo

To match the lengths Brits are willing to go to for picture perfection, the pop-up store will be located on Moel Hebog in Snowdonia, where Wex Photo Video will provide expert advice and a selection of equipment available to purchase.

[18th August 2022]: With Brits risking life and limb to capture the perfect pic[1], and the majority left feeling underwhelmed with the results[2], the UK’s biggest photographic retailer Wex Photo Video, is taking their services to a new level; 2,569ft above sea level in fact. In collaboration with Sony, the UK’s most remote camera store opens on the 19th August 2022 (weather dependent) in the picturesque Snowdonia mountains – a top photography destination in the UK.

Coinciding with World Photography Day, the pop-up store will be located on Moel Hebog where Wex Photo Video will provide expert advice alongside a selection of cameras, tripods and lenses available to purchase. With new research[3] revealing that the more picturesque the location, the greater the pressure Brits feel to take the perfect shot[4], customers will be assisted in capturing the beauty of the Welsh landscape should they wish.

The photography retailer, who is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has recorded a 45 per cent sales increase of pre-owned cameras, whilst drone sales have soared by 74 per cent in the past six months. Across the UK, research has shown Brits have spent an average of £560 on equipment in the past year.

With 60 per cent of Brits investing in photography equipment over the past year, and ‘How To’ photography and video searches across the web spiking by 143 per cent in the first half of the year[5], Brits are more keen than ever to improve their content capture skills.

Paul Wareham, Marketing Director at Wex Photo Video said:

“Our research and website data shows that capturing better content is more of a focus than ever before. We wanted to match the epic efforts that are going towards capturing the perfect pictures, and with our most remote camera store on Moel Hebog, we’re able to provide quality equipment and expertise to help customers capture the pictures they want.”

For those who can’t make it to the store but still want to benefit from the expert advice, Wex Photo Video, will also be working with Wex ambassador Tom Mason, to capture his best tips and tricks for travel and wildlife photography which can be seen on Wex Photo Video’s Instagram and YouTube channels.

For more information about Wex Photo Video’s products and services, visit their website here: wexphotovideo.com

Article: Liz Reid

