Weather-sealed Fujifilm XF10-24mm F4 R OIS WR October 15, 2020

Fujifilm has revealed a weather-sealed version of its mid-range wideangle zoom, in the shape of the XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS WR. The new lens inherits its optical design and many of its specifications from the existing 10-24mm F4 that appeared back in 2013, but it gains a decent range of improvements. Most obviously, the WR suffix indicates that it’s dust- and moisture-resistant, and will continue to operate in temperatures as low as -10°C. This should be extremely welcome to landscape photographers who don’t want to lug around the larger and pricier 8-16mm f/2.8.

In addition, the aperture ring gains a marked f-stop scale, along with an auto position that has a push-button lock, replacing the switch on the older lens. The optical stabilisation promises 3.5 stops effectiveness, equating to an additional stop over its predecessor. Physically the focus and aperture rings are slimmer than before, which delivers a 25g weight saving, with the lens coming in at 385g.

Optically, the 14-element, 10-group design includes four aspherical elements and four made from extra-low dispersion glass to combat aberrations. The lens employs 72mm filters, and has a minimum focus distance of 24cm. Dimensions are identical to before, at 78mm in diameter and 87mm in length. The Fujifilm XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS WR is due in the shops in late November for £899 (around £100 more than the current version’s street price).

Fujifilm’s updated roadmap indicates that the WR lens will be a direct replacement for the original, which will presumably be discontinued. Hopefully the firm will conduct similar exercises with its other two unsealed mid-range zooms, the 18-55mm f/2.8-4 and 55-200mm f/3.5-4.8.

Updated XF lens roadmap

In addition, the firm has added two new lenses to its roadmap of upcoming designs, with both due for release next year. First is the XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 OIS telephoto zoom, which will be equivalent to 105-450mm in full frame terms, and we’re told will be compatible with teleconverters.

Second is an XF 18mm F1.4 R wideangle prime. No further details are available, but we’d expect the latter to offer a similar feature set to the firm’s XF 23mm F1.4 R WR, with a snap-back manual focus ring and distance and depth-of-field scales.

X-T3 firmware update adds X-T4 features

With firmware version 4.0 for the X-T3, Fujifilm is promising that the camera’s autofocus performance will be brought in line with that of its flagship X-T4. The minimum acquisition time has been reduced from 0.06 to 0.02 seconds, while an updated movement-prediction algorithm promises a higher hit-rate of in-focus shots. The firm says that tracking performance has been doubled, including when following faces and eyes.

Autofocus is now said to work in light levels as low as -7 EV when using the XF 50mm F1.0 R WR lens, while a new ‘Focus Limiter’ setting allows it to be restricted to a pre-defined distance range to help minimise hunting. In addition, the camera will gain some useful improvements to its image rating function, which will be applied to both raw and JPEG files, and be readable by third-party software. The free update is due to be released on 28th October.