Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 shortlist shows off stunning images September 5, 2022

The Royal Meteorological Society has announced the Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 shortlist, and votes are now open to crown the winner.

Drama and extreme weather are common themes of this year’s competition, prompted by growing concern over human-driven climate change. Photographers from 119 countries entered images into the competition, a pool from which a judging panel of meteorologists and photo experts picked the shortlist of 22.

Prof Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS), said:

“It is a great privilege to serve on the Weather Photographer of the Year judging panel, and I’m delighted that each year we attract new judges with fresh perspectives on the photos we receive. However, I am always amazed by something new, something I haven’t seen before, or a new angle that reignites my passion for discussing the weather.”

Several British photographers made the shortlist. Christopher Ison captured a striking image of Storm Eunice as it battered Newhaven, East Sussex in February of this year. Andrew McCaren received plaudits for his shot of water cascading down the dam wall of Wet Sleddale reservoir, in Cumbria.

Surrey-based Brendan Conway also made the list for a striking image of people walking the Thames Estuary at sunset in Tankerton, Kent. Jamie Russel, on the Isle of Wight, caught a stunning rainbow at the end of a storm as it receded away from Bembridge Lifeboat Station.

Photographers around the world also captured the effects of man-made climate change. Zhenhuan Zhou photographed historic levels of snowfall in Ontario, Canada. Barun Rajgaria made it onto the shortlist with an image of children searching for water in West Bengal, India, following periods of extreme heat.

The images selected for the shortlist are from both the main and mobile categories for the award. Voting is now open for the public to crown their favourite. You may only vote once, for one photo, and you have until midnight on September 21st to make your selection.

Weather Photographer of the Year is organised by the Royal Meteorological Society, in association with AccuWeather. To vote for your favourite image, visit rmets.org.

