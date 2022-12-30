Vote for the Smartphone Photographer of the Year 2022 December 30, 2022

Each week we pick our favourite smartphone photograph, and publish them on our website. We’ve shortlisted our favourite photos from 2022, and shared this selection on Facebook. You can help vote for the AP Awards Smartphone Photographer of the Year, over on our Facebook page.

Simply click the Facebook link below, or click here, to go through the selection and click like on your favourite photo!

If you want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media… All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk with “Smartphone Pic of the Week” in the subject line.

Once you’ve voted for the Smartphone Photographer of the Year, make sure you cast your votes in Amateur Photographer’s Reader Choice Awards and simply answer our questions to be in with a chance of winning a £100 Amazon voucher.

Photo credit: Liam Shaw and Dan Smedley via Unsplash.

Related content…

Vote in the AP Reader Choice Awards

How to take better smartphone photos

See the best smartphones for photography

See the best photographs of 2022

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.