Voigtlander Z-mount and X-mount prime lenses revealed! February 28, 2022

Cosina has unveiled four new Voigtlander manual focus, prime lenses for Nikon Z and Fujifilm X mounts – a 23mm (in both mounts), plus a 35mm and a 50mm for Nikon full-frame Z-series cameras.

All of the lenses are metal-barrelled and the 23mm is available in two versions – one for Nikon APS-C format Z-series cameras, in other words the Nikon Z 50, and for Fujifilm’s X-mount cameras, such as the Fujifilm X-T30 II.

The 35mm and 50mm lenses are for Nikon full-frame Z-series cameras, such as the Nikon Z 7 II and the Nikon Z 9.

Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm F2 Aspherical

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 50mm F2 Aspherical lens is a full-frame prime lens for Nikon’s Z-mount models. It has an apochromatic design, which promises to eliminate aberrations and deliver clean, high-resolution images, even when shooting ‘wide open’ at f/2. The lens includes 10 lens elements across eight groups and incorporates a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm.

The manual focus lens also includes a manual aperture ring. The minimum focus distance is 0.45m, resulting in a maximum magnification ratio of 1:6.46. The lens has a 52mm filter thread, is 64.3mm long and weighs 347g.

Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm F2 Aspherical

The Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm F2 Aspherical lens is also for full-frame Nikon Z-series cameras. It incorporates an apochromatic design, has 11 elements in nine groups and includes a 12-bladed aperture diaphragm.

The minimum focus distance is 0.35m, resulting in a maximum magnification ratio of 1:6.77. The lens is 70.4mm long and weighs 360g.

Voigtlander Nokton D 23mm F1.2 Aspherical

For Nikon Z-series camera/s with APS-C image sensors, Cosina has brought out the Voigtlander Nokton D 23mm F1.2 Aspherical lens. The 23mm lens delivers a 35mm-equivalent focal length thanks to the 1.5x focal length multiplier when shooting with the APS-C format. The lens is 45.2mm long, weighs 240g and has a 46mm filter thread.

It has 10 lens elements in six groups, with a 12-blade aperture diaphragm. The dedicated manual aperture ring is near the lens mount, unlike the 35mm and 50mm lenses mentioned above, which have the ring at the end of the lens barrel. The minimum focus distance is 0.18m with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4.9.

Voigtlander Nokton 23mm F1.2 Aspherical

Voigtlander’s second ever X-mount lens – which joins the Nokton 35mm F1.2 APS-C format lens in the range – is the Nokton 23mm F1.2 Aspherical for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. It’s optically the same as the Nikon DX version but the lenses have different designs. The Nikon version includes a silver ring and a more chunky focus ring. The X-mount version is all black with a more tapered barrel and a slimmer focusing ring. The two 23mm primes also have their aperture rings in different positions.

Voigtlander VM-E Close Focus Adapter II

Cosina has also launched the Voigtlander VM-E Close Focus Adapter II, which allows users to mount Voigtlander VM and Zeiss ZM lenses to full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The all-metal, manual lens adapter shortens the minimum focusing distance of the attached lens thanks to an integrated helicoid that offers 4mm of travel. Compared to the original adapter, the Mark II version weighs approx. 50g less and includes an easy-to-grip texture for improved operations.

UK prices yet to be confirmed

Official UK pricing for the lenses and the adapter haven’t yet been announced, but we’ll update this article as soon as those prices are confirmed.

Related articles:

Nikon Z 50 Review

Nikon Z 9 review

Nikon Z7 II review

Fujifilm X-T30 II Review