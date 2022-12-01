Visit the AP Christmas Advent Calendar for Prizes, Offers and Fun December 1, 2022

Visit the Amateur Photographer Christmas advent calendar for prizes, offers and festive fun!

To celebrate the festive season, Amateur Photographer is running its very own online Christmas advent calendar throughout December!

Each day you can open a new window to reveal offers, a chance to win prizes or perhaps a fun festive themed game! Simply click on this link or go to https://amateur-photographer.adventcalendaronline.com to see what’s on offer behind today’s window.

It’s all completely free and you can open as many windows as you like!

So set your reminders to find out what will be unveiled each day and YOU could win a prize or access an amazing offer.

Good luck!

