Viltrox adds white or red limited edition X-mount lenses May 4, 2022

Viltrox has released limited edition sets of matte white or red versions of its fast aperture Fujifilm X-mount F1.4 prime lenses in 23mm, 33mm and 56mm focal lengths.

What’s not yet clear is exactly how many lenses of each focal length are available.

Viltrox’s website lists the lenses as a set with the accompanying text, ‘ONLY 500 Worldwide VILTROX 23/33/456mm F1.4 X-mount WHITE Limited Edition Global Offering!’, but it’s not crystal clear if that’s 500 white lens sets or 500 white lenses in total.

In fact, it looks like the red version of the 56mm f/1.4 lens may already have sold out as it is no longer listed for sale on the Viltrox website.

News of the availability of the coloured lenses first broke on the Petapixel website, but versions of the white and red lenses were shown at the P&E show in China, back in May 2021.

Lens markings

The matte white lenses feature dark grey markings for all numbers on the aperture ring, focusing ring and the lens, with a small amount of red on a couple of accents.

The red lenses feature white numbers and a small number of black accents.

The lenses are optically identical to Viltrox’s regular Fuji autofocus lenses, with only the white or red colour schemes making these lenses different.

Optical construction

The fast f/1.4 lenses are all constructed of 11 elements in 10 groups and the nine-bladed iris offers what is promised to be, ‘a smooth, circular bokeh.’

The 23mm lens’s focusing range is from 0.3 metres to infinity with a viewing angle of 28 degrees.

The 33mm has a focus range starting from 0.4 metres and has a viewing angle of 45.7-degrees.

The focusing range of the 56mm is 0.6m to infinity and it has the same 28 degrees viewing angle as the 23mm optic.

All three lenses are designed with a common filter size of 52mm.

What’s in the box?

Each lens in either white or red comes with a square lens hood, a lens cap, a mount cover and a bag to protect the lens whilst storing or carrying it.

As mentioned above the 56mm in red may already be sold out, so if you’re looking to add a splash of colour to a Fuji X-series set-up you’ll probably have to be pretty quick in ordering.

Viltrox also makes a 13mm F1.4 XF lens and an 85mm f1.8 XF Mark II lens in Fujifilm’s X-mount, but these lenses currently only come in black versions.

Pricing

You can order a set of all three lenses for $1,079 or you can order the lenses individually.

The AF 33mm F/1.4 XF is $379, whilst both the AF 23mm F1.4 XF-White and AF 56mm F1.4 XF are $379 each.

The lenses are available directly from the Viltrox website in matte white or red versions.

About Viltrox

Viltrox started to develop and manufacture camera accessories in 2009 and is, ‘a comprehensive photographic equipment enterprise which integrated product development, design, manufacturing and sales.’

The Viltrox product line-up currently includes lenses (in Fuji X-mount, Sony E-mount, Canon M and RF mounts, Nikon Z-mount and L-mounts), cine lenses, lens mount adapters, LED lights and video monitors.

To find out more go to the Viltrox Store.

