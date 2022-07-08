ViewSonic showcases ColorPro VP2776 and VP2786-4K monitors July 8, 2022

ViewSonic has showcased its latest, award-winning, ColorPro professional-grade VP2776 and VP2786-4K monitors in London.

Featuring ViewSonic’s ColorPro Wheel control, the flagship VP2776 model (first announced in April 2022) has a built-in colour calibrator for long-term colour accuracy and a wide Mac-compatible colour gamut.

ViewSonic claims these capabilities take ‘colour precision and creator-forward design to the next level.’

ColorPro Wheel

The ColorPro Wheel control gives editors and creators instant access to the compatible Adobe Creative Suite, Capture One editing software, plus accurate colour calibration and control of On-Screen Display (OSD) settings.

ViewSonic says the VP2776 is the world’s first professional colour monitor with an extended ColorPro Wheel.

This refers to the fact that it’s the first ever pro monitor with an extended wheel to control OSD intuitive setting, photo and video editing software and colour calibration via a single extended device.

A detachable Magnetic Shading Hood blocks out external glares to show higher contrasts and sharper details to editors.

There’s also a built-in ambient backstage light to provide subtle illumination in dark editing suites.

With achromatic black finishes the minimal ColorPro VP2776 and VP2786-4K monitors are a mix of form and function.

Calibrated ‘for top-tier colour accuracy and astounding picture quality’, the Pantone-validated displays have a 98% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, a 165Hz refresh rate and advanced Nano IPS technology.

The VP2776 and VP2786-4K monitors have won already awards.

These include an iF Design Award 2021, a GOOD DESIGN AWARD (in Japan) and a Smartest Design + Tech Collaboration award for the VP2776 from Wallpaper* magazine in its inaugural Smart Space Awards.

ColorPro VP2786-4K

The new ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor – set to be launched later in 2022 – is more obviously aimed at photographers for editing, soft proofing and printing out from.

This professional display is said to deliver ‘true-to-life colour reproduction on all digital and print mediums.’

It features an integrated calibrator, 100% Adobe RGB, and 98% DCI-P3 with 10-bit colour.

It uses ViewSonic’s ColorPro Sense software, which leverages the Pantone system and empowers you to detect and choose hues to find a perfect match, even offering multiple suggestions.

The VP2786-4K also uses ColorPro Wheel puts colour calibration and adjustments at your fingertips with Adobe Software and on-screen displays.

ViewSonic says the VP2786-4K monitor will be available worldwide in late Q3 2022 with an expected UK retail price of around £999.

ColorPro VP2776 – key features

27-inch QHD VESA DisplayHDR 400 Nano IPS display (2560×1440 resolution)

Exclusive ColorPro Wheel for instant access to compatible Adobe Creative Suite and Capture One editing software, expanded colour calibration, and OSD settings

Magnetic Shading Hood and Ambient Backstage Light

Highly precise, lifelike colours with 98% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and ICCSync colour Matching Technology

Professional colour accuracy validated by Pantone

Seamless graphics from ultra-fast refresh rate of up to 165Hz

Ultimate connectivity with 90W USB-C port

You can watch a short video on the ColorPro VP2776 professional monitor below…

Find out more…

To find out more about ViewSonic products go to the ViewSonic website.

