ViewSonic ColorPro Awards 2021 Top 10 Photos December 24, 2021

Earlier this month we viewed the top 100 photographs selected for the ‘New Adventure’ themed 2021 ColorPro Awards in an exhibition at London Bridge Station. We share the top ten images

The ColorPro Awards was founded by ViewSonic in 2020. As the leading global provider of visual solutions, ViewSonic believes good thoughts, opinions and perspectives can be shared and delivered through the lens of photography, design and art. Viewsonic invites leaders from the creative industry to connect all creative minds around the world. The ColorPro Award aims to help viewers rediscover the world from a fresh perspective.

Last year, ViewSonic tapped into the spirit of kindness to give people hope during the pandemic. The theme for the 2021 ColorPro Award was ‘New Adventure’. Adventure comes in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes we search for it, sometimes it just finds us. No matter when, where, or how it happens, adventure is felt, experienced, and remembered. And part of its beauty is its breadth of definition. This years award celebrates the spirit of adventure, through the lens of photographers from around the world.

With the support of five creative industry leaders including Capture One, Shoot the Frame, Monogram Creative Console, Getty Images, and iStock, about 6,500 entries were received from 41 countries illustrating this year’s theme.

ViewSonic and its partners hope to inspire the world with creativity through this annual contest, not only to celebrate the global re-awakening, but also the adventures that follow through different perspectives gathered from people all around the world.

To uncover cultures unseen, to discover the wonders of nature, to dive into the depths of history and to experience the unexpected. Whatever the adventure is, the 2021 ColorPro Award celebrates the spirit of adventure through the lens of photographers from around the world.

The judging panel for the 2021 ColorPro award included: Tricia Ting, Tristan Hewat, Dan Rubin. Jeremy Reinmuth, Josie Gealer-Ng, Leung Yiu Hong, Quentin Décaillet, Kevin Meikle and Gosling Gao.

We share the top ten images selected for the 2021 ColorPro awards:

1. Dead Goat Polo by Alain Schroeder, Belgium

In the village of Uzgen, Osh region, Itin Bietov Jildizbek, a wealthy local man, has organized a massive game of Alaman-Ulak, also known as Dead Goat Polo, to celebrate the 13th birthday of his son Cherniaz. More than 170 horses and men wearing the classic Soviet tank hat or a Kyrgyz tebetei hat, push and shove each other with dexterity and endurance in fearless combat as they fight for possession of a young 60 kg bull.

2. Colors of Life by Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar (Burma)

While cruising somewhere across the Atlantic Ocean, a sailor swabs the ship’s red deck.

3. Altai’s Spirit by Alexandr Isakov, Russian Federation

This picture was taken in the Altai Territory near Kyrsay, in the south of Lake Teletskoye. Locals hunt and fish to survive in the area’s harsh conditions. They believe that Altai’s energy changes the spirit of a person, making him or her stronger and more enduring. A young man sitting in a wild field with a faithful friend illustrates a symbol of the Altai’s unconquered spirit.

4. Fish Storm by Khaichuin Sim, Malaysia

A free diver dives into a school of Jackfish, at one of the most beautiful islands in the world, Sipadan Island.

5. The Perilous Journey 3 by Mithail Afrige Chowdhury, Bangladesh

Since 1990, millions of people in the capital of Bangladesh have been using the train to go home on a regular basis because the train is one of the easiest and most accessible mediums of transportation. As there are not enough trains, people are often forced to travel sitting on the train roof, at the door, by the window, at the intersection of two compartments and even standing beside the engine.

6. Born of Fire by Filip Hrebenda, Slovakia

Lava and poisonous gas rush to the surface in the volcanic area of Fagradalsfjall, Iceland. Volcanoes offer a rare opportunity to view how the landscape changes during their eruptions. Former valleys and meadows are now hills, craters, and lava fields.

7. The Buffalo Shepherd by Meriç Aktar, Turkey

A water buffalo shepherd rears his horse while his herd crosses the creek on the way back home in Kayseri, Turkey.

8. Saving Orangutans 1 by Alain Schroeder, Belgium

In Sibolangit, Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) Quarantine Centre, North Sumatra, Indonesia, the whole SOCP team works together to prepare Brenda, an estimated 3-month-old female orangutan for surgery. A sedative is administered, the arm is shaved, her temperature is taken, while others hold her head or hand out of compassion for the baby.

9. The Catch by Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar (Burma)

The fisherman attempts to catch the fish in the little mangrove forest of Inle Lake, Shan State in Myanmar.

10. Monks by Alain Schroeder, Belgium

At 7am during the annual festival of Ananda Pagoda in Bagan, monks line up to receive alms prepared by devotees who have journeyed from all corners of the country. A young monk finds himself stuck in between his brothers in the shuffle.

View the ColorPro Awards 2021 gallery here: ColorPro Award 2021 Exhibition

