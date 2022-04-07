View the amazing winning images in the 2022 World Press Photo Contest April 7, 2022

The World Press Photo Foundation has revealed the 2022 World Press Photo Contest global winners, with Canadian photographer Amber Bracken winning the World Press Photo of the Year.

The World Press Photo Contest recognises the best photojournalism and documentary photography of the previous year.

This year, the winners were chosen out of 64,823 photographs and open format entries, by 4,066 photographers from 130 countries.

The global jury chair Rena Effendi commented, ‘Together the global winners pay tribute to the past, while inhabiting the present and looking towards the future.’

World Press Photo of the Year

Winner – Kamloops Residential School by Amber Bracken (Canada), for The New York Times

Residential schools began operating in the 19th century as part of a policy of forcibly assimilating people from various Indigenous communities into Western culture of the European colonists and missionaries.

Upwards of 150,000 students were forcibly removed from their homes and parents, often forbidden to communicate in their own languages, and subject to physical and sometimes sexual abuse.

A Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded that at least 4,100 students died while at the schools.

The Kamloops School became the largest in the system.

In May 2021, a survey using ground-penetrating radar identified as many as 215 potential juvenile burial sites at Kamloops – confirming reports from oral histories.

Global jury chair Rena Effendi commented about this image: ‘It is a kind of image that sears itself into your memory, it inspires a kind of sensory reaction. I could almost hear the quietness in this photograph, a quiet moment of global reckoning for the history of colonisation, not only in Canada but around the world.’

World Press Photo Story of the Year

Winner – Saving Forests with Fire by Matthew Abbott (Australia), for National Geographic/Panos Pictures

Indigenous Australians strategically burn land in a practice known as cool burning, in which fires move slowly, burn only the undergrowth, and remove the build-up of fuel that feeds bigger blazes.

The Nawarddeken people of West Arnhem Land, Australia, have been practicing controlled cool burns for tens of thousands of years and see fire as a tool to manage their 1.39 million hectare homeland.

Warddeken rangers combine traditional knowledge with contemporary technologies to prevent wildfires, thereby decreasing climate-heating CO 2 .

Global jury chair Rena Effendi said about this story, ‘It was so well put together that you cannot even think of the images in disparate ways. You look at it as a whole, and it was a seamless narrative.’

World Press Photo Long-Term Project Award

Winner – Amazonian Dystopia by Lalo de Almeida (Brazil), for Folha de São Paulo/Panos Pictures

The Amazon rainforest is under great threat, as deforestation, mining, infrastructural development and exploitation of other natural resources gain momentum under President Jair Bolsonaro’s environmentally regressive policies.

Since 2019, devastation of the Brazilian Amazon has been running at its fastest pace in a decade.

An area of extraordinary biodiversity, the Amazon is also home to more than 350 different Indigenous groups.

The exploitation of the Amazon has a number of social impacts, particularly on Indigenous communities who are forced to deal with significant degradation of their environment, as well as their way of life

Global jury chair Rena Effendi commented about this story, ‘This project portrays something that does not just have negative effects on the local community but also globally, as it triggers a chain of reactions on a global level.’

World Press Photo Open Format Award

Winner – Blood is a Seed by Isadora Romero (Ecuador)

Through personal stories, Blood is a Seed (La Sangre Es Una Semilla) questions the disappearance of seeds, forced migration, colonisation, and the subsequent loss of ancestral knowledge.

The video is composed of digital and film photographs, some of which were taken on expired 35mm film and later drawn on by Romero’s father.

In a journey to their ancestral village of Une, Cundinamarca, Colombia, Romero explores forgotten memories of the land and crops and learns about her grandfather and great-grandmother who were ‘seed guardians’ and cultivated several potato varieties, only two of which still mainly exist.

Global jury member (and chair of the North and Central America jury), Clare vander Meersch on this project, ‘There are so many layers to this narrative in terms of her use of audio, video, stills and sequencing.’

World Press Photo Exhibition 2022

The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022 will premiere at the De Nieuwe Kerk venue in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 15 April 2022, before starting its global tour.

Upcoming exhibitions are confirmed and added to the World Press Photo calendar throughout the year.

The 2021 exhibition was shown at 66 locations in 29 countries.

World Press Photo Yearbook 2022

The newly redesigned World Press Photo Yearbook 2022 showcases the prize-winning images, stories and productions from the Contest.

The Yearbook contains in-depth essays and a jury report for context and reflection.

The book will be published in six languages and will be available from early May.

Find out more

To find out more about the World Press Photo Awards 2022 just visit the World Press Photo website.

