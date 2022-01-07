Venus Optics announces fast aperture 45mm f0.95 portrait lens January 7, 2022

The Chinese company Venus Optics has announced a new fast aperture, Laowa Argus full-frame, portrait lens – the 45mm f0.95 FF – which is available for Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E mount mirrorless cameras.

The lens is the second full-frame optic in the Argus series, which also includes the 33mm f0.95 CF and the 35mm f/0.95 FF models. The latest addition includes 13 elements in 9 groups, including an aspherical lens, an ED element, and a trio of UHR glass elements. The lens has a 15-bladed rounded aperture diaphragm that’s said to offer “promising soft, pleasing bokeh”. Manual focusing can focus as close as 50cms (19.7″), resulting in a maximum magnification of 0.12x.

The lens’s 51.3-degree angle of view is quite close to the natural human perspective, making it suitable for shooting portraiture or any still life situation where you require a fast aperture or shallow depth-of-field.

As well as being aimed at photographers the lens has a switch for videographers to de-click the aperture ring. The lens also promises minimised focus breathing and it includes a 300-degree focus throw. It weighs 835 grams without the lens hood attached, is 110mm long, has a maximum diameter of 76.8mm and a 72mm filter thread.

The Laowa Argus 45mm f0.95 FF lens is available now for $799. You can purchase it directly from Venus or through authorised resellers.

More on portrait lenses:

Prime portraits: best lenses for portraits – Amateur Photographer

The best lenses for portrait photography – Amateur Photographer