Venus announces Laowa 6mm f/2 Zero-D MFT January 3, 2023

Venus Optics has announced the new, ultra-wide Laowa 6mm f/2 Zero-D MFT lens, what it is calling a “game-changer” for Micro Four Thirds (MFT) cameras.

Designed with purpose

The lens is packed with a range of features that make it optimal not just for photographers but for gimbals, handheld, and FPV drone users as well. It offers a wide 121.9˚ angle of view with zero distortion, allowing architectural, cityscape or landscape enthusiasts to capture any environment with ease. The bright aperture of f/2 allows for more flexibility when shooting in low light and the auto aperture functionality sets the lens apart from its cine version. With a minimum focusing distance of 9cm, this lens makes room for photographers to get intimate with their subjects.

This compact manual focus lens is a perfect addition to a travel kit as it weighs just 188g and measures 52mm in length. The addition of a CPU chip and monitor to the lens also allows for the adjusting of aperture settings via the camera body. Without an aperture ring, the featherlight design of the lens makes it compatible with gimbals and drones.

Other key features of the Laowa 6mm f/2 Zero-D MFT lens include:

Filter thread – 58mm

Wide aperture range – f/2 to f/16

Ultra-wide-angle view

5-blade aperture which produces 10-Point Sunstar by stopping down the aperture

Equivalent to 12mm on full frame 35mm sensor

Focus markings make calibrating easy

This lens is available at WEX for £539

More reading

If you’re looking at MFT lens options, then have a look at our round-up of the Best Micro Four Thirds Lenses 2022 or look at this guide on the Best Zoom Lenses for Micro Four Thirds, or have a look at our latest lens reviews.

