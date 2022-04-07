Vanguard offers free shoulder bag with VEO 3T tripods April 7, 2022

Vanguard is offering a free VEO Range 32M shoulder bag, RRP £69.99, in a choice of stone or blue with any purchase of a VEO 3T travel tripod.

The VEO 3T travel tripod is an extremely sturdy travel tripod, that is ideal for photographers, smartphone filmmakers and vloggers.

The tripod comes in four different versions – the 235ABP (aluminium), 235CBP (carbon), 265HABP (aluminium) and 265HCBP (carbon).

The 235 versions fold to a height of just 41cm, making them easy to pack and carry.

The 265 versions can extend up to a height of 166cm and can hold up to 12kg.

You can read our Vanguard Veo 3T review.

Monopod conversion

The VEO 3T has a leg that converts to a monopod, a low angle adaptor (or reversible central column) for macro shooting, a choice of rubber or spiked feet, and easy clean leg locks help to maximise the life of the tripod.

The Arca compatible ball head includes offers a firm grip that is ideal for almost any DSLR/mirrorless combinations.

For greater control in framing your shot, or taking video with your camera, it includes a removable pan handle.

For shooting with smartphones it comes with an Arca compatible QS-72T quick release plate which can be used with any phone.

It also includes a Bluetooth remote control that can be used with any IOS or Android phone.

VEO Range 32M shoulder bag

The VEO Range 32M is a small, lightweight shoulder bag with a nod to a traditional bag, but with all the benefits of modern design and materials.

It fits a small DSLR or Mirrorless camera with lens attached, 1-2 additional lenses, a flash and accessories, along with a 13” tablet.

In addition, the front straps can be used to carry a travel tripod.

How to claim

To claim your free VEO Range 32M shoulder bag, simply buy your VEO 3T travel tripod during April, May or June 2022 from any authorised UK dealer, and claim your free bag from Vanguard using the official claim form, which includes all the terms & conditions.

To find out more go to Vanguard World UK.

