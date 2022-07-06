Vanguard launches VEO BIB ‘bag-in-bag’ equipment carriers July 6, 2022

Vanguard has launched its VEO BIB Collection, which are all designed to protect your camera kit within a bag or case when travelling and then function as standalone bags once you’ve reached your destination.

The BIB in the name stands for ‘Bag-In-Bag’ to emphasise one of the intended uses of these equipment carriers.

All models feature Vanguard’s new slimline dividers that maximise protection while minimising wasted space.

Divider S Series

The largest in the range is the four-strong VEO BIB Divider S Series.

These are EVA-moulded with a dual-laminated 1000D Polyester ripstop material and metal frames for enhanced impact and shock protection.

They feature a waterproof zipper to keep moisture at bay.

Inside they are designed to accommodate plenty of kit.

The largest – the VEO BIB Divider S53 – can carry up to 18 bodies/lenses in the main compartment, up to a 15-inch laptop and paperwork in its lid.

The you can add cables, cards, batteries, chargers and more in a removable storage tray.

The smallest – the VEO BIB DIVIDER S37 – can carry a pro DSLR and up to eight lenses.

These can be carried with a handle over shorter distances or a padded shoulder strap for longer distances.

If you’re looking for the maximum protection, they are designed to fit the appropriate Supreme Waterproof Case (hence the ‘S’ designation).

VEO BIB F series

The four-strong VEO BIB F series is designed to protect your camera kit in everyday backpacks and roller cases, with full access from the front – hence the ‘F’ in the name – and quick access via the top.

They are also designed to fit into the VEO Active series, with a range of sizes so you can free up space for personal kit.

They can then be carried as a shoulder bag (upright or horizontally) and have a simple backpack mode for longer distance walks/hikes.

The largest in the F-series – the VEO BIB F36 – can carry a pro DSLR body and up to seven lenses in the main compartment, plus an 11-inch tablet.

VEO BIB T series

The VEO BIB T series is designed to fit smaller kits into the everyday shoulder bag of your choice with full top (hence ‘T’) access, or any other bag.

Once you reach your destination, it can be used as a standalone camera bag using the shoulder strap provided.

The three-strong T-series features plenty of pockets to store your accessories.

The largest in the F-series – the VEO BIB T25 – can carry a DSLR body and up to three lenses.

