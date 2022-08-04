Travel tripods and backpacks – 15% off Vanguard kit August 4, 2022

Vanguard has launched a snap sale on its travel products including tripods and backpacks this summer.

Enter the discount code ‘SUMMER15’ and you can take 15% off the total price from a range of its best travel lines. Travel photography products up for grabs in the sale include:

VEO 3T+ Versatile Travel Tripods

Folding to 48cm or less, these travel sized tripods will fit into almost any maximum sized hand luggage. With a multi-angle central column that can move 360° in almost any direction and three easy set leg angles, these tripods are good for any style of photography, from macro to landscape.

VEO 3T Solid Travel Tripods For Photographers & Vloggers

These lighter, more portable travel tripods fold down to as small as 41cm, and weighs as little as 1.5kg. A new leg lock design ensures that these tripods offer class leading stability, and extend up to 166cm with a maximum load capacity of up to 12kg.

VEO Accessories

The range of Vanguard accessories includes clamps, support arms, cold shoe mounts and smartphone/table connectors to assist with photo and video work in the field.

VEO Adaptor Camera Bags

Designed to carry a lot of kit, the VEO Adaptor series backpacks are also designed to hold a tripod. They include a discreet foot holder that will tuck away when it’s not needed. Each backpack incorporates a USB interface port. This allows you to store a power bank safely in your bag, while connecting it to your device.

The sale will continue until 30th September, giving you plenty of chance to nab a bargain before you go off on your adventures.

The code SUMMER15 is valid on the Vanguard website as well as online dealers including WEX Photo Video, SRS Microsystems and Jessops.

