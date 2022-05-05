Vanguard Alta Sky 68 backpack holds eight lenses
May 5, 2022
Vanguard has expanded its Alta Sky Collection of camera bags with the addition of the top-of-the-range Alta Sky 68 backpack, which can carry an 800mm telephoto lens, plus seven other lenses.
The Alta Sky Collection is designed for photographers who need to carry large equipment loads across rough terrain safely.
A key seller in the range is the Alta Sky 66, which was designed to carry a super telephoto lens up to 600mm f/4 (some 800mm f/5.6 lenses), attached to a pro-spec DSLR or full-frame mirrorless body.
However, only being able to carry one large lens can limit a photographer working on location, so Vanguard addressed this with the addition of the Alta Sky 68, which it describes as, ‘The ultimate gear-carrying and working backpack.’
Eight lens option
The Alta Sky 68 is specifically designed to carry a super telephoto lens up to an 800mm f/5.6, attached to a pro DSLR or full-frame mirrorless camera body, along with up to seven additional lenses (or personal kit).
The super telephoto lens can be accessed from the top, and additional lenses at the rear of the backpack from a lower access panel.
The Alta Sky 68 can also accommodate a 16-inch laptop and an 11-inch tablet (compared to just a 9-inch tablet in the Alta Sky 66), which allows photographers to check if they’ve captured their perfect shot or even edit their shots on the go.
Designed to be tough, the Alta Sky 68 includes rip-stop and water-resistant material, with a rain cover for wetter days, and extensive padding for maximum protection.
Harness system
To carry this load in comfort, the Alta Sky 68 incorporates the Alta Sky harness system for maximum comfort on the move.
This includes a well-padded and breathable 3D back panel, with extra padding against the shoulder blades and the lower back, which can be customised to height of the individual with three separate settings.
The Sky Alta 68 has well-padded shoulder straps that are contoured for a comfortable fit. They incorporate both sternum straps and shoulder cinch straps allowing you to minimise movement on the go.
An extra wide and padded waist belt ensures the load is well spread across the lower body.
Vanguard Alta Sky 68 – key features
- Capacity: 36 litres
- External dimensions: 360×230×595mm
- Internal Dimensions: 340 x 175 x 580mm
- Weight: 2.8kg
- Camera Kit: Pro DSLR with lens up to 600 f4 (some 800mm f5.6) attached and up to seven additional lenses Up to 2 (rear and side)
- Tripod Holder: Up to two (rear and side)
- Laptop: Up to 16-inch (and an 11-inch tablet)
- Rain Cover: Yes
You can watch a short film about the Vanguard Alta Sky 68 below…
Pricing & availability
The Alta Sky 68 backpack is available now at £259.99.
To discover more about the new Vanguard Sky Alta 68 go to Alta Sky 68 Backpack.