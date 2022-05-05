Vanguard Alta Sky 68 backpack holds eight lenses

The Alta Sky Collection is designed for photographers who need to carry large equipment loads across rough terrain safely.

A key seller in the range is the Alta Sky 66, which was designed to carry a super telephoto lens up to 600mm f/4 (some 800mm f/5.6 lenses), attached to a pro-spec DSLR or full-frame mirrorless body.

However, only being able to carry one large lens can limit a photographer working on location, so Vanguard addressed this with the addition of the Alta Sky 68, which it describes as, ‘The ultimate gear-carrying and working backpack.’

Eight lens option

The Alta Sky 68 is specifically designed to carry a super telephoto lens up to an 800mm f/5.6, attached to a pro DSLR or full-frame mirrorless camera body, along with up to seven additional lenses (or personal kit).

The super telephoto lens can be accessed from the top, and additional lenses at the rear of the backpack from a lower access panel.