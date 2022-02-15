Two new MFT lenses: 40-150mm F4.0 PRO, 12-40mm F2.8 II PRO February 15, 2022

OM Digital Solutions has officially announced two new Micro Four Thirds lenses, alongside the new OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1, with the new 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II lens, an update to the 2013 12-40mm F2.8 PRO, and an all-new 40-150mm F4.0 PRO lens, a new, compact telephoto zoom lens.

Both lenses offer IP53 weather-sealing when used with the OM-1, as well as a flourine coating on the front lens element to repel dust, dirt and grime.

The 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II lens is said to offer improved image quality thanks to “the latest technologies”, and continues to offer the same optical construction, but with fluorine coating, ZERO coating, and uses the “latest manufacturing techniques [to] suppress surface scattering on aspherical lenses” which “significantly reduces flare”. The lens is made up of 14 elements in 9 groups, has a close focusing distance of 20cm, and a 62mm filter thread.

Read our OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1 review to see sample photos from the new 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II lens!

The new 40-150mm F4.0 PRO lens is “the world’s most compact, lightweight telephoto zoom lens featuring an F4.0 aperture.” It gives an 80-300mm equivalent (in 35mm equivalent terms), offers a close focus distance of 70cm at all focal lengths, and has a 62mm filter thread.

The lens is made up of 15 elements in 9 groups, with 2 ED lenses, 1 Super ED lens, 1 HR lens, and 2 aspherical lenses. It weighs 382g, and is 99.4mm long, or 124mm long when in use.

Both lenses will be available from the beginning of March 2022, and add to the range of Micro Four Thirds lenses available.

UK Prices are:

M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II: £899.99

M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0 PRO: £899.99

From OMDS: Hamburg, February 15, 2022 – OM Digital Solutions GmbH is pleased to announce two new Micro Four Thirds System standard compliant M.Zuiko PRO lenses:

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II (35mm equivalent: 24-80mm) is a high-performance, standard zoom lens featuring the brightness of F2.8 across the entire zoom range from wide-angle 24mm equivalent to mid-range telephoto 80mm equivalent1 This is the successor to the popular classic Micro Four Thirds M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO standard zoom lens (released November 29, 2013) and offers improved image quality and weather-resistant performance thanks to the latest technologies.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0 PRO (35mm equivalent: 80-300mm) is a compact, lightweight telephoto zoom lens that covers a broad focal length range from mid-range 80mm equivalent2 to telephoto 300mm equivalent2. This high-performance M.Zuiko PRO lens is the world’s most compact, lightweight model1, featuring a fixed maximum aperture value of F4.0.

AVAILABLE WITH BOTH LENSES: Reliable weather-resistant performance for stress-free shooting even in punishing environments

Advanced IP53 dustproof and splashproof performance, and freezeproof performance to -10°C

Both lenses clear the IPX3 and higher splashproof tests, far exceeding the conventional IPX1 rating, as well as dustproof tests. Both feature IP53 dustproof and splashproof performance for peace of mind in even more punishing conditions. They can also function in low-temperature environments down to -10°C, and pairing these lenses with a dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof camera body makes it possible to continue shooting in punishing environments such as rain, snow, and even dusty environments with peace of mind.

Fluorine coating added

In addition to water, oil, and dust repellent performance, the fluorine coating on the front most lens is also effective in reducing friction. Both lenses can easily be cleaned with a blower or cloth when it gets dirty, allowing users to continue shooting immediately.

MAIN FEATURES: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II

1. Further improved high image quality and a compact, lightweight design in a standard zoom lens with a fixed maximum aperture of F2.8

Optical design with 14 elements in 9 groups for excellent resolution across the entire zoom range

This model uses an optical design with 14 elements in 9 groups (1 EDA lens, 2 aspherical lens, 1 DSA lens, 2 ED lens, 1 HD lens, 2 HR lens) with 4 aspherical lenses including a DSA lens effectively placed to achieve a compact, lightweight form and superior depictive performance of an M.Zuiko PRO lens. Effectively compensating for aberrations that occur when zooming, results in high resolution from the center to the edges of the frame across the entire zoom range, from wide-angle 24mm equivalent1 to mid-telephoto 80mm equivalent1. This high-performance lens fully utilizes the high image quality performance of the camera body when using High Res Shot mode.

Clearer, sharper imaging than ever before

The latest manufacturing techniques suppress surface scattering on aspherical lenses, significantly reducing flares compared to conventional products, resulting in clearer depictive performance. Optimal placement of coating, including ZERO (Zuiko Extra-low Reflection Optical) coating, improves resistance to backlighting.

2. Versatile features for a wide range of applications, including macro shooting

Close-up shooting performance with a maximum image magnification of 0.6×1

This lens features a closest focusing distance of 20 cm across the entire zoom range. At the wide-angle end, users can enjoy macro shooting with an enhanced sense of perspective, and at the telephoto end a maximum image magnification of 0.6x that rivals half-macro lenses, for authentic close-up shooting. The lens is capable of various styles of macro shooting and includes support for Focus Stacking which is useful for close-up shooting.

An MSC mechanism enables high-speed, silent AF

The compact, lightweight focusing unit consisting of two cemented lenses is powered by a linear motor driving MSC (Movie and Still Compatible) mechanism, resulting in high-speed, silent AF. This design makes shooting still images and videos easy. The lens is capable of approximately 50 fps (AF/AE tracking) sequential shooting on the OM SYSTEM OM-1 thanks to advanced camera control technology.

Superb controls for quick setting changes

Pull the focus ring toward you to instantly switch to manual focus with the Manual Focus Clutch mechanism and use the L-Fn (lens function) button to control the lens with a single finger. These features allow users to quickly switch settings as needed to continue shooting without delay.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY: M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II RRP: €999, availability date: Beginning of March 2022

MAIN FEATURES: M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0 PRO

1. The world’s most compact, lightweight1 and high image quality telephoto zoom lens

Excellent resolution across the entire zoom range from 80mm to 300mm

This lens uses the same fundamental structure as the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO, which is well known for its high resolution, and incorporates an optical design with 15 elements in 9 groups (2 ED lenses, 1 Super ED lens, 1 HR lens and 2 aspherical lens). An effective layout of special lenses helps to thoroughly suppress chromatic aberration, which tends to occur on telephoto lenses, and delivers high-resolution imaging from the maximum aperture value across the entire zoom range and frame while maintaining a compact and lightweight form. The lens also features ZERO (Zuiko Extra-low Reflection Optical) coating, thoroughly eliminating ghosts and flares for clear depictive performance even in difficult conditions such as backlit scenes. This high-performance lens fully utilizes the high image quality performance of the camera body even with High Res Shot mode.

The world’s most compact, lightweight model1 delivers unrivaled portability, and an inner zoom system improves usability

A retracting mechanism makes this the world’s most compact, lightweight model as a fixed aperture value, 300mm equivalent (35mm equivalent) telephoto zoom lens, measuring approximately 99.4 mm long (124 mm long when in use) and weighing approximately 382 g, making it amazingly compact and lightweight. The lens was designed with a focus on ease of use when shooting and is equipped with a mechanism that makes it possible to retract and store the lens simply by turning the zoom ring. It also uses an inner zoom system that keeps the lens length the same across the entire focal length, suppressing center of gravity changes while zooming. Using compact, lightweight lenses in the front drastically reduces the feeling of heaviness, eliminating the long lens barrel and weight at the front of the lens, which is common to telephoto lenses, making shooting easier and more well-balanced.

2. Closest focusing distance of 70 cm (at all focal distances), and macro capabilities with a maximum image magnification of 0.41×2

This model features a closest focusing distance of 70 cm across the entire zoom range, just like the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F2.8 PRO. At the telephoto end, close-up shooting is possible up to a maximum image magnification of 0.41x. Despite being a telephoto zoom, this lens also possesses superior close-up shooting performance for a wide range of applications. Focus Stacking3 is also supported, which captures multiple shots at different focal positions, and then automatically composites the shot. When paired with a compatible camera, this mode lets you take macro photos that are completely in focus from the front to the back.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY: M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0 PRO RRP: €899, availability date: Beginning of March 2022.

