Two new Fujifilm X-system lenses, including 70-300mm telezoom January 27, 2021

Alongside the X-E4, Fujifilm has announced two new XF lenses. First up is the Fujinon XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR, a lightweight telephoto zoom that fills what has until now been a glaring gap in its line-up. With a 105-450mm equivalent range, it promises to form a particularly versatile set-up when used together with the firm’s XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR and XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS WR optics. It’s also compatible with Fujifilm’s XF 1.4x and 2x teleconverters for even greater reach.

Optically, the lens is constructed using 17 elements in 12 groups, including an aspherical and two ED-glass elements. A 9-blade aperture promises attractive background blur, while a linear motor is employed for rapid autofocus, with a minimum focus distance of 83cm. The built-in optical image stabilisation is rated for 5.5 stops effectiveness and works together with the in-body IS in the X-T4 and X-S10.

Like the majority of Fujifilm’s XF lenses, the 70-300mm is weather resistant and rated to work in temperatures as low as -10 °C. Its relatively slim barrel measures 75mm in diameter and 132.5mm in length, while weighing a travel-friendly 580g. The filter thread is 67mm. The lens is due in the shops in March for £729.

Improved pancake recipe

Fujifilm’s second new lens is an updated version of its 27mm f/2.8 pancake prime. The original version had no aperture ring, which doubtless contributed to it being a somewhat under-rated member of the XF lens line. However the new XF 27mm F2.8 R WR includes this control, along with added weather sealing. With its slim dimensions and 40mm equivalent view, the new optic is likely to be considerably better appreciated than its predecessor.

Vital statistics are very similar to before, with the same 7-element 5-group optical design that includes an aspherical element to suppress peripheral aberrations. The diaphragm employs 7 blades, the lens can focus as close as 34cm, and it takes 39mm filters. The new version is just fractionally larger than the original, although at 62 x 23mm and 84g, it’s still tiny. A small dome-shaped hood with a matching cap is included in the package, which will cost £419.