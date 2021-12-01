Twitter bans publishing images of others without consent December 1, 2021

Twitter has banned publishing of images of others without consent, in order to provide protection to those photographed, however, Twitter goes on to say that images/video showing people participating in public events, such as large scale protests, or sporting events would generally not violate this policy. Where this leaves street photography, and photography in public places does not, as yet, seem entirely clear.

In a tweet posted by Twitter Safety @Twittersafety Twitter has stated that

“Beginning today, we will not allow the sharing of private media, such as images or videos of private individuals without their consent. Publishing people’s private info is also prohibited under the policy, as is threatening or incentivizing others to do so.”

Sharing images is an important part of folks’ experience on Twitter. People should have a choice in determining whether or not a photo is shared publicly. To that end we are expanding the scope of our Private Information Policy. 🧵 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 30, 2021

The policy is designed to give users the ability to request for images to be removed when needed. Twitter went on to clarify the conditions:

“This policy update will help curb the misuse of media to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of private individuals, which disproportionately impacts women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities.”

“Images/videos that show people participating in public events (like large scale protests, sporting events, etc.) would generally not violate this policy.”

With full details on policy updates on Twitter’s blog, as well as further information on the Twitter’s safety and cybercrime private information policy.

The majority of responses made on Twitter appear to be negative, with @andylivingston saying that the policy is “astonishingly vague, badly written, and wide open to abuse.”

This policy is astonishingly vague, badly written, and wide open to abuse. Your pool of moderators does not realistically have enough local knowledge to make the assessments required. What are you thinking here? — Andrew Livingston (@andylivingston) November 30, 2021

Via BBC news.