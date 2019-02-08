Turn your best photos into canvas prints

As effortless and straightforward as photo-printing may seem, there are some important considerations to keep in mind before making your first order. Here's how to ensure your best photos make a smooth and satisfying transition from cloud or card storage to canvas print...

Personalised photo printing has been long recognised as simple and affordable means of exhibiting one’s best photos in a physical form. Offering a variety of formats, the service allows photographers the freedom to have their finest work digitally recreated on wall decor pieces, home accessories and various other products. With that said, there are quite a few tips to keep in mind to get the best results possible. Together with photo printing experts from My-picture.co.uk we’ll examine what exactly makes canvas prints so great and how to print your photos to breathe a new life into them.

Nailing it with the right medium

Even though we’ve been talking about photo printing on canvas, there’s just so much more to choosing the most suitable medium for your image. While the majority of photos will do just fine on a regular canvas, certain types of images are more open to experimentation, often with very rewarding results at the end of the line. Minimalist snaps that feature little colour or textural variety usually look marvellous when printed on formats characterised by pronounced surface gloss. In other words, monochromatic/black and white photos and macro close-ups often are better suited for formats such as acrylic glass or aluminium prints. Prominent black and white areas, also known as “negative spaces”, become the main visual asset of the photo, emphasising the central subject and making the overall composition much more impactful. The reflective qualities of both materials really enhance the image.



Measure twice, cut once

If, however, you decide to go with a photo canvas print, it’s always better to measure twice and cut once. By this, we mean that some images, although appealing by default, may not fit the bill composition-wise. As some variations of canvas prints see the edges of the photo folded over the stretcher bars, you might inadvertently lose some portion of your photo. To escape your stellar portrait being cut short right at the hairline, consider choosing a format with a suitable edge design or picking another photo altogether. No one wants to see their beloved image spoiled by a completely avoidable mistake.



Acquiring that ‘gallery look’

You may wonder what exactly constitutes this description, and the answer is rather simple. The so-called “gallery look” is a result of your photo being framed with a passe-partout. This peculiar designation stands for a frame design that leaves a prominent white space between the edge of your photo and the actual solid framing around the body of the composition. This simple yet effective solution adds to your photo a veneer of gallery-worthy excellence. On top of it all, your photo is covered with a sheet of acrylic glass, making for an exhibition-ready final product. Although this aesthetic upgrade works well with practically any image you can think of, it’s a particularly good fit for monochromatic shots. Paired with a dark outer frame, black and white photos acquire the same intangible quality that’s possessed by the artworks displayed in major contemporary art galleries all over the world.

Prints charming

Whether found in your phone’s memory, Instagram feed, SD-card or on an actual film roll, your dearest photos deserve to have a unique “live” version. It’s an entirely different emotional sensation to see your photo standing in front of your eyes, fresh from the factory conveyor. Whether you’re a professional, amateur or enthusiastic newcomer, photo canvas prints can help you build a really impressive presentation or exhibition.

My-Picture.co.uk is keen to give AP readers a chance to experience this for themselves. Entering the promo code AMATEURPHOTOGRAPHER will give you an additional 15% discount on already discounted canvas prints, so this bonus offer is too good to miss. Click on the link to go straight to the website.