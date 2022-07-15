TTArtisan launches 50mm F2 and 35mm F2 manual focus lenses July 15, 2022

TTArtisan has announced its latest prime, manual focus lenses – a budget full-frame 50mm F2 lens for mirrorless cameras and an APO-M 35mm F2 ASPH. for Leica M-mount.

The TTArtisan 50mm F2 lens is initially being launched in Fuji X, Nikon Z, Sony E and Micro Four Thirds mounts at the budget price of £79.

It will later become available in Canon RF, Canon EOS M and Leica L mounts.

Depending on the lens mount version the compact 50mm lens measures between 34mm to 38mm from the mount to the end of the lens and weighs between 191g and 212g.

The lens has a bright maximum aperture of f/2 and a 10-blade diaphragm to help achieve smooth bokeh.

Its optical construction features six elements in five groups with two High-Refractive Index elements help to control spherical aberrations.

It has a close focusing distance of 50cm and has a 43mm front filter thread.

When the 50mm is used on an APS-C camera body it has a field of view equivalent to approximately a 75mm lens.

On an MFT camera body it will have an equivalent focal length of around 100mm.

TT Artisan 50mm F2 – key specs

Format: full-frame

Focal length: 50mm

Maximum aperture: F2

Minimum aperture: F16

Angle of view: full-frame 45°; APS-C: 32°

Lens structure: six elements (two aspherical, three ED) in five groups

Aperture blades: 10

Minimum focusing distance: 0.5m

Maximum magnification: 0.4

Focus mode: Manual

Filter thread: ø43mm

Weight: 190-210g (depending on lens mount)

Mounts: Fuji X, Nikon Z, Sony E, MFT, Canon RF, Canon EOS M, Leica L

TTArtisan APO-M 35mm F2 ASPH.

The TTArtisan APO-M 35mm F2 ASPH. lens is officially a Leica M-mount lens but, by using an adapter, it can fit Nikon Z, Canon R, Panasonic S, Fujifilm X and GFX, Sony Alpha and Hasselblad X cameras.

The optical structure of the lens features 12 elements in nine groups (including three ED lenses and one APSH. lens).

The viewing angle of 63 degrees is close to the human eye.

The lens comes with a rectangular lens hood with a cutout in the top corner for improved composition with rangefinder cameras.

TTArtisan APO-M 35mm F2 ASPH. – key specs

Format: full-frame

Focal length: 35mm

Maximum aperture: F2

Minimum aperture: F22

Angle of view: 63°

Lens structure: 12 elements (three ED, one ASPH.) in nine groups

Aperture blades: 10

Minimum focusing distance: 0.7m

Focus mode: Manual

Filter thread: ø52mm

Weight: 510g

Mount: Leica M

Pricing & availability

The 50mm F2 lens costs £79 while the APO-M 35mm F2 ASPH. costs $469 with no UK price confirmed as yet.

These can be bought on Amazon or via the TTArtisan website.

To find out more go to the TTArtisan website.

