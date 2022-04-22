TTArtisan 50mm f/1.2 lens out in silver for Leica L-mount April 22, 2022

TTArtisan’s 50mm f/1.2 APS-C silver lens is now out in Leica L-mount after previously being available in Sony E-mount, Canon EOS M-mount, Fujifilm X-mount, Nikon Z-mount and Micro Four Thirds (Olympus and Panasonic) versions.

The manual focus lens was originally announced in a black barrel version back in December 2020 in Sony E, Canon EOS M, Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds mounts.

The black-barrelled Nikon Z-mount and Leica L-mount versions of the 50mm f/1.2 lens were subsequently announced in late April 2021.

Silver versions

The silver versions of the 50mm lens in all mounts listed (bar the Leica L-mount) became available to order from early April 2022.

News of the availability of the Leica L-mount silver version broke on the Photo Rumors website.

It’s believed that TTArtisan specifically developed a silver versions of the 50mm optic in order to fit in with the styling of such cameras as the Nikon Z fc.

Indeed TTArtisan launched the 50mm f/1.2, its 35mm f/1.4 and its 17mm f/1.4 APS-C format manual focus lenses to ‘match’ the design of the Nikon Z fc camera.

TTArtisan 50mm f/1.2 APS-C lens – key features

Mounts: E, EOS-M, X, Z, L, Micro Four Thirds

Focusing method: manual operation

Minimum focusing distance: 0.5m

Filter size: 52mm

Max aperture: f/.1.2

Min aperture: f/16

Frame type: APS-C/M43

Closest focusing distance: 0.5m

Diaphragm Blades: 10

Optical design: 7 elements in 5 groups

Weight: approx. 336g

Mainly for portraits

TTArtisan says that its APS-C 50mm f/1.2 lens is specialised for portraiture.

It has a full-frame equivalent focal length of 75mm and the large f/1.2 aperture can help photographers to easily get an aesthetic blur effect whilst highlighting the subject.

The company says, ‘The 10 aperture blades will produce two different shapes of facula (bright spots) when the aperture is fully opened and reduced, which bring you different photography effects.’

Find out more…

To find out more about the full range of TTArtisan lenses and accessories just go to the TTArtisan website.

