Travel Photographer of the Year 2021 winners revealed January 31, 2022

The winning images in the global 2021 Travel Photographer of the Year awards (TPOTY) have been revealed with Italian photographer Fortunato Gatto being chosen as the overall Travel Photographer of the Year 2021.

Gatto has been based in Scotland since 2007, and his love of his adopted country is reflected in his detailed abstract images of patterns in the sand in the Hebrides, which formed part of his winning selection. Gatto’s winning portfolio also included his images of a ‘meeting of the seasons’ in Alaska, showing scenes shot in Denali National Park, which is one of world’s most beautiful remote places. Gatto’s prize included a Fujifilm X-T4 cameras with lens, a £1000 cash bursary from TPOTY, a personalised leather portfolio book or iFolio from Plastic Sandwich, a LEE Filter kit, print and digital copies of JRNY travel magazine and membership of the Royal Photographic Society.

Images submitted from 151 countries

The 2021 TPOTY competition attracted some 20,000 images, which were submitted from photographers in 151 countries. The winning images will go on display in a free-to-view, outdoor exhibition to be held at Granary Square, London (near King’s Cross and St. Pancras stations) in April and May 2022.

TPOTY’s founder Chris Coe revealed, ‘The last two years have been tough for everyone and opportunities for travel photographers to shoot new imagery have been limited. Despite this, TPOTY has managed to keep attracting great imagery and we have kept our exhibitions running in safe outdoor spaces. The winning images and those received from all entrants, are testament to the tenacity, creativity and ingenuity of travelling photographers. 2022 is TPOTY’s 20th award and we look forward to celebrating even more of the best travel-related photography from around the world.’

Young TPOTY winners

Two young photographers from the US caught the judges’ eye in the Young TPOTY contest. 18-year-old Jai Shet’s series of forest images capturing the seasons won him the title of Young Travel Photographer of the Year. His fellow American, 16-year-old Tevin Kim, won the 15-18 Year category for images of homes and barns in ‘Mormon Row’, Wyoming. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Indigo Larmour from Ireland took top honours in the ’14 and Under’ category with a ‘dynamic portfolio’ that captured camel racing in Sharjah – it was the third year in succession she’d featured in the Young TPOTY ‘roll of honour’.

‘Best 8’ category

Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini won the ‘Best 8’ portfolio category with eight images that gave great insight into the lives and communities of his subjects in Afghanistan, China, India, Myanmar and Russia. Belgian Alain Schroeder’s action-packed black and white image of hundreds of men on horseback competing to win a game of ‘dead goat polo’ in Kyrgyzstan was voted the Best Single Image winner of the Best 8 category.

‘Landscapes & Adventure’ category

The US photographer Jie Fischer was the winner of the ‘Landscapes & Adventure’ category with a colourful, almost abstract portfolio depicting flamingos over the remarkable coloured waters of Lake Magadi in Kenya. Professional ski photographer Pally Learmond (UK) won the Best Single Image award with his striking image of a free-skier on ‘Dirty Needle’ mountain in Alaska, USA.

‘Living World’ category

The Living World category was won by British photographer Will Burrard-Lucas, using his self-developed Camtraptions camera trap system to capture images of leopards – including rare melanistic leopards – at night in Kenya. One of Burrard-Lucas’ images was a long exposure shot combined with flash making the leopard appear to emerge from the stars. The Best Single Image award in this category went to the Portuguese photographer Jose Fragozo, whose patience and knowledge of hippos enabled him to capture the precise moment one of these powerful creatures opened its eye as it rose from a mud pool.

‘People & Their Stories’ category

Italian photographer Beniamino Pisati won the ‘People & Their Stories’ category with his black and white portfolio that documented the lives of milk and cheese producers in the mountains of Lombardy. Irish photographer Trevor Cole received the Best Single Image award in this category for his portrait of a young cattle herder in South Sudan.

Single image categories

In the single image categories, Alain Schroeder took first and second places in ‘Icons of Travel’, with his image of the Mansudae Grand Monument in Pyongyang, North Korea taking first prize. Norwegian Johnny Haglund’s image of waste pollution in Belèm, Brazil was the graphic and poignant winner of the ‘Green Planet’ category at a time when man’s impact on the planet is in the spotlight. Syrian photojournalist Mouneb Taim received first prize in the ‘As Shot’ category for his drone shot of a mass Ramadan breakfast held in the ruins of a bomb-damaged Syrian town.

iTravelled category

The ‘iTravelled’ category for images shot on a mobile phone or tablet was won by the Vietnamese photographer Viet Van Tran, for his colourful image of a 90-year-old shoemaker in Saigon.

People’s Choice award

The People’s Choice award was decided by members of the public voting on the TPOTY website. The winning image, chosen from 10,419 votes, is by Spanish photographer Dani Salvà and shows preparations for the ‘Dance of Death’ in Verges, Spain.

The portfolio category prizes included Fujifilm X-T4 cameras with lenses, an international photography adventure with Chris Weston Photography, Genesis Imaging exhibition prints, LEE Filter kits and membership of the Royal Photographic Society. The ‘single image’ prizes included cash bursaries, a signed, framed limited-edition print by Chris Weston from Animals on the Edge, print and digital copies of JRNY travel magazine and membership of the Royal Photographic Society.

Travel Shorts video category

The British photographer and filmmaker Philip Lee Harvey won the Travel Shorts video category, with an uplifting video showing the fantastic results of the work of Spotlight on Africa, training seamstresses in Musoto, Uganda.

Blind judging

The TPOTY awards were judged ‘blind’ by an international panel of vastly experienced photographers and experts in the field. The judges don’t know the identity or nationality of any entrants and finalists must provide the RAW/original image files for the final judging stage.

The 2021 TPOTY judges were:

• Linda Barberic (producer & art director)

• Keith Berr (advertising & charity project photographer)

• Daria Bonera (photographers’ agent & National Geographic Italy)

• Cheryl Brophy Chan (former Picture Editor – Corbis)

• Chris Coe (photographer & TPOTY Founder)

• Richard Dunwoody (photographer & champion jockey)

• Colin Finlay (stock photography expert & print collector)

• Jeremy Hoare (photographer & TV cameraman)

• Debbie Ireland (RPS Curator, author & former Director of Photography at AA Publishing)

• Brigitte Lardinois (Head of Art & Photography, LCC & former Magnum curator)

• Eamonn McCabe (award winning photographer & picture editor, TV & radio presenter)

• Caroline Metcalfe (former Director of Photography at Condé Nast)

• Michael Pritchard (Director of Education and Public Affairs at Royal Photographic Society)

• Mary Robert (Director of Photography, American University, London)

• Manfred Zollner (Editor-in-Chief of Fotomagazin, Germany)

To find out more about the TPOTY awards and discover details of the upcoming 2022 competition go to: TPOTY – The leading global travel photography award

