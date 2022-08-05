New travel camera bag range unveiled by Lowepro
August 5, 2022
Lowepro has launch a new travel camera bag and backpack range for photographers on the move.
The new Trekker Lite collection includes a 16L and 24L backpack, a new sling style bag and a hip pack.
The backpacks would be a good travel camera bag for flying and outdoor adventure photographers as their soft structures have been designed for easy cabin stow away.
Travel Camera Bags included in the range:
- Trekker Lite BP 150 backpack
- Trekker Lite BP 250 backpack
- Trekker Lite Sling 120
- Trekker Lite Hip Bag
All of these camera bags are configurable with useful modular design features to suit particular camera bodies, lenses and photography accessories.
Each bag has a reduced environmental impact as they’re made with up to 81% recycled and solution dyed fabrics with all models complying to GRI standards.
