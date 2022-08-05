New travel camera bag range unveiled by Lowepro August 5, 2022

Lowepro has launch a new travel camera bag and backpack range for photographers on the move.

The new Trekker Lite collection includes a 16L and 24L backpack, a new sling style bag and a hip pack.

The backpacks would be a good travel camera bag for flying and outdoor adventure photographers as their soft structures have been designed for easy cabin stow away.

Travel Camera Bags included in the range:

Trekker Lite BP 150 backpack

Trekker Lite BP 250 backpack

Trekker Lite Sling 120

Trekker Lite Hip Bag

All of these camera bags are configurable with useful modular design features to suit particular camera bodies, lenses and photography accessories.

Each bag has a reduced environmental impact as they’re made with up to 81% recycled and solution dyed fabrics with all models complying to GRI standards.

