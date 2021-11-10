Tough new SD memory cards from Lexar November 10, 2021

Lexar has released its new Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series. The high-performance cards come in a range of storage options and deliver read speeds up to 270MB/s and write speeds to 180MB/s.



The Professional 1800x series is also waterproof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof. For added versatility, the cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices.

“These cards offer high-speed performance and will dramatically accelerate digital photography workﬂow.” Said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

The Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series is available this month for purchase online for £36.99 (64GB), £64.99 (128GB), and £119.99 (256GB). The 1800x will be available in the U.S. in January, 2022.

