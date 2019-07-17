Times still tough for big camera makers

Canon and Fujifilm see sales up inch up from 2017, while Nikon and Sony have less to celebrate

A report on the state of the digital camera market in 2018 published by the Nikkei, Japan’s biggest business news organization, reveals times are still tough in the industry. Compared to 2017, the total sales volume for digital cameras plunged by 22%, but some makers will be having modest celebrations following the report.

Canon, which has invested heavily in full-frame mirrorless models such as the EOS RP (shown) increased its market share to 40.5%, up 3.9% from 2017, and Fujifilm’s share is now up to 5.15%. Olympus’s share also inched up to 2.8%. That’s the good news. However, Nikon’s share fell to 19.1%, and Sony was down to 17.7%.