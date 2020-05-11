Time for your close-up (competition)

There’s just six days left to enter Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) – the annual competition celebrating close-up, macro and micro photography – and be in with a chance of winning £2,500

The competition is open to all, using any type of camera, including a mobile phone or microscope. Aside from the prizes, last year’s winners received coverage across a variety of national and international media including print, web and social media channels.

There are seven categories in all: insects, animals, plants & fungi, intimate landscape, manmade world, micro, young (for entrants aged 17 and under).

Every entrant (subject to availability) will receive a discount voucher from Affinity Photo, MPB, Zerene Stacker and Greenwings Wildlife Holidays.

